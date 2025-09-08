Myron Mixon, Tuffy Stone, David Olson and Lee Ann Whippen will headline the 2025 edition at Etihad Park

Fire, smoke and serious flavour are on the way to Abu Dhabi as Steve Harvey’s Open Fire Food Festival locks in a stacked chef line-up for its 2025 return. The “winningest man in barbecue” Myron Mixon will lead a roster that also features fellow pitmaster and TV judge Tuffy Stone, globetrotting chef–storyteller David Olson, and award-winning smoke whisperer Lee Ann Whippen.

The two-day festival will take place at Etihad Park, Yas Island, on Saturday and Sunday, November 8 and 9, with tickets on sale now, and kids going free, making it an easy family day out.

Across the weekend, expect the kind of live-fire theatre that gets phones out and mouths watering: on-stage demos, long smokes, quick sears, and chef-led masterclasses that break down technique without breaking the mystique.

Between sessions, roving stands keep plates piled high with regional and international barbecue styles, and the music and entertainment programme turns the open-air park into a laid-back backyard party. There are shaded seating zones, family-friendly areas, and upgraded lounges if you want to make an occasion of it.

“Food brings people together, and when it’s cooked over fire, it brings unforgettable flavor too,” said Steve Harvey. “That’s what the Open Fire Food Festival is all about connection, community, and world-class BBQ from the best in the business.”

If you’re planning to head down, the smart move is to book early and map your day around the headliners as the big demos tend to fill up fast. Bring a hat, arrive hungry, and leave time to explore the wider Yas Island circuit before or after the smoke show; with theme parks and waterfront dining within minutes, it’s a ready-made weekend.

Expect global barbecue styles, live entertainment, interactive demos, and chef-led masterclasses, alongside family-friendly zones and VIP lounges for those who like their brisket with a side of creature comforts. In short: more than a tasting tent, it’s a full-blown celebration of BBQ culture built for all ages.

Loction: Etihad Park, Yas Island

When: November 8 & 9

Tickets: Dhs75 here