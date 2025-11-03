Another popular outdoor attraction in Dubai is reopening just in time for the winter season

Outdoor season is back in Dubai, bringing with it a host of exciting experiences – from foodie pop-ups to vibrant attractions. Families eager to make the most of the cool breeze should be sure to add the soon-to-reopen Dubai Garden Glow to their must-visit list.

The popular outdoor attraction in Dubai closed its doors back in April with a social media message stating it will be shifting to a new spot with sparkling new upgrades. If you’ve been waiting for an update, at the start of November, Dubai Garden Glow shared that it will be moving ‘next to Dubai Frame with all new attractions, Dinosaur Park and Fantasy Park.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Garden Glow (@dubaigardenglow)

At the moment, the attraction has not shared a reopening date.

Dubai Garden Glow is possibly the city’s brightest neon park and has been located at Zabeel Park for the past 10 years. People of all ages love visiting for its vibrant lights and stunning displays, and of course, its Instagrammability.

Here’s what we know about the two attractions

At Fantasy Park, visitors can discover huge, whimsical and Instagrammable structures at every turn, featuring a mix of lush nature blended with imaginative creativity.

Dinosaur fans are in for a treat at the Dinosaur Park, home to a thrilling collection of lifelike animatronic creatures. Don’t worry – they don’t bite, so you can snap the perfect photo and even pick up a few fun educational facts along the way.

Tickets

Ticket prices have not yet been revealed but when they are, you can purchase them on dubaigardenglow.com

*Step into the prehistoric age: Go T-Rex glamping at Dubai Parks and Resorts*

All the details

Location: Zabeel Park near Al Jafiliya Gate 3 – Area A, Dubai

Times: When it reopenes, the park will be open daily 10am to 9pm

Cost: Ticket prices TBC, but one entry ticket gets you access to the Dinosaur Park and Fantasy Park

Contact: dubaigardenglow.com, @dubaigardenglow

Images: Instagram, Unsplash and Supplied