Ladies day deals in Dubai = unlimited drinks and free lunch

Ladies days are a big deal in Dubai and most beach and pool clubs will have some great deals for you to choose from. Some have complimentary access, some have drink deals and some even have free yoga classes.

Monday ladies day

Barasti Beach

Try the Sea Me ladies day at the OG Barasti. It’s from 9am to 4pm from Monday to Friday. For Dhs175, you’ll get so much included like beach and pool access, a sunbed, bottomless tiki cocktails, and lunch platter. Book here.

Location: Barasti Beach, Dubai Marina

Dates: Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm

Cost: from Dhs175 per lady

Contact: @barastibeach

Tuesday ladies day

Bla Bla Dubai

Bla Bla’s ladies day is on Tuesday if you fancy a pool day for cheaper. Get unlimited drinks and one dish for Dhs150. The timings are from 12pm to 4pm so that’s four hours of fun in the sun for the girls. There’s a DJ and live entertainment too to keep the vibe lively.

Location: Bla Bla, JBR Dubao

Dates: Tuesdays 12pm to 4pm

Cost: from Dhs150 per lady

Contact: @blabladubai

Gitano Dubai

GITANO Dubai introduces Las Gitanas, a five-hour celebration of style, sun, and unstoppable femininity. Head to the shimmering shores of J1 Beach from 11am to 4pm and enjoy endless pours of house grapes alongside three signature cocktails. Guests can choose their perfect setting, from sofa loungers made for idyllic afternoons, to poolside beds beside shimmering waters, or beachfront spots kissed by the Jumeirah sun. For those seeking a fancier experience, VIP cabanas offer a bottle of bubbles and a fresh fruit platter on arrival. Sofa loungers are Dhs195 per person, beach beda are Dhs225, pool beds are Dhs245 and VIP cabana is Dhs2,450 for up to six people.

Location: GITANO Dubai, J1 Beach

Dates: Tuesdays 11am to 4pm

Cost: from Dhs195 per person

Contact: +971 58 566 2320 gitano.com/dubai

Nikki Beach Dubai

Tuesdays are for the girls at Nikki Beach Dubai. Ladies are invited to enjoy a specially curated menu designed just for them, featuring two flavourful dishes paired perfectly with two refreshing drinks, all for only Dhs200 per lady.

Location: Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeirah

Dates: Tuesdays 11am to 6pm

Cost: from Dhs200 per lad

Contact: @nikkibeachdubai

WET Deck Dubai

WET Deck in W Dubai – The Palm has a great option for ladies days in Dubai, head down and enjoy unlimited beverages and a dish from the weekly rotating ladies day menu, featuring tuna poke bowl, salmon poke bowl and beetroot orange and quinoa salad.

Location: WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm

Dates: Tuesdays 12am to 4pm

Cost: from Dhs199 per lady, Dhs299 for men

Contact: @wetdeckdubai

Wednesday ladies day

Azure Beach

Azure Beach, the sleek pool at Rixos Premium JBR, features an abundance of sun loungers, offering pool and beach-side tanning opportunities. The recently upgraded She by the Sea ladies’ day on Tuesday and Wednesday has three packages to pick from, all priced at Dhs150. With the first package, you’ll get to wake up with a trio of breakfast delights before heading to the pool for three drinks. The next package just comes with five drinks at the pool, or go for the bubbles deal, where bottomless sparkling is available from 2pm to 4pm, alongside pool access.

Location: Azure Beach, Rixos Premium JBR

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Cost: from Dhs150 per lady

Contact: @azurebeachdubai

COVEBEACH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COVEBEACH (@covebeachdubai)

COVEBEACH has a fun Rosé All Day package for their ladies day deal on Wednesdays. All packages include unlimited selected beverages of Rosé, pink gin, and a special cocktail of the day, and beach and pool access. Prices depend on seating. The lounge area is Dhs150 per lady, beach or poolside sunbeds are Dhs200. For the Dhs200 packages you’ll also get a lunch food platter.

Location: COVEBEACH, La Vie JBR

Dates: Wednesdays 12pm to 5pm

Cost: from Dhs150 per person

Contact: @covebeachdubai

Terra Solis

Head to the desert oasis on a Wednesday and girls get unlimited rose wine and a watermelon platter for Dhs200 from 1pm to 4pm. Gents are also looked after and pay Dhs200 for a sun lounger with Dhs100 redeemable from 10am to 7pm.

Location: Terrasolis, Dubai Desert

Dates: Wednesdays

Cost: from Dhs200

Contact: @terrasolisdubai

Thursday ladies day

Peaches and Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peaches & Cream (@peachesandcreamdxb)

This chilled spot on the Palm is a great one for chilled catch up with the girls or even solo dates. Head there on a Thursday and get full beach access, one signature dish to enjoy and four drinks all for Dhs150.

Location: Peaches and Cream, Palm Jumeirah

Dates: Thursdays 9am to 5pm

Cost: Dhs150 per lady

Contact: @peachesandcreamdxb

Praia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SECRET PARTIES DUBAI® (@secretpartiesdxb)

It’s got to be one of the most well-known parties in Dubai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Praia Secret Ladies Day by the Secret Parties team is a wild one. The ladies day package is only Dhs150 which includes lunch, unlimited drinks and access to the pool. Enjoy the live music and entertainment but be careful, you might get sprayed with some champagne.

Location: Praia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Dates: Thursdays 2pm to 6pm

Cost: from Dhs150 per person

Contact: @secretladiesday

Zero Gravity

The ladies day at Zero Gravity is always a popular one with tourists and residents alike. On Thursday, it’s free entry for the girls with a free yoga class from 10am to 11am. Grab unlimited wine from 1pm to 5pm for Dhs149 per lady. Bottles of wine are only Dhs99 and there’s happy hour from 5pm to 8pm. Guys can enter for Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable.

Location: Zero Gravity, Dubai Harbour

Dates: Thursdays

Cost: free entry for ladies, Dhs149 for unlimited wine from 1pm to 5pm

Contact: @secretladiesday

Friday ladies day

BCH:CLB

BCH:CLB on Palm Jumeirah is a lively and fun choice for a ladies day in Dubai. Head to the Palm and spend Dhs245 per lady for a sharing food platter, free flow wine, bubbles and cocktails and a sunbed. Cabin crew and teachers also can get the package for Dhs205 per person. Gents aren’t forgotten either with Dhs295 for five beers and pizza or sliders.

Location: BCH:CLB

Dates: Fridays 12pm to 5pm

Cost: from Dhs205 per person

Contact: @bchclbdxb

The 305

Every Friday, The 305 throw the girliest, prettiest ladies day in their West Beach spot. It’s Dhs275 for a sunbed, five drinks and one South Florida-inspired foodie dish, if you don’t fancy a sunbed though, you can enjoy restaurant seating with pool and beach access and the same drinks and food deals for Dhs250.

Location: The 305, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeriah

Dates: Fridays from 9am

Cost: from Dhs250 per person

Contact: @305dubai

Sunday ladies day

O Beach Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O Beach Dubai (@obeachdubai)

O Beach has just opened for a new season and its amazing ladies’ days are back. Head to the Ibiza-inspired beach club on Sunday and enjoy deals for just the girlies. House in Paradise ladies day is a bold celebration of sound, style, and sisterhood. Let Vocal House and Afro House melt into R&B as immersive shows ignite your senses and culinary delights take centre stage. It is Dhs195 for the ladies’ day package which will give you unlimited drinks from 12pm, a sunbed and a chef’s special main course. It’s first come, first served and there are only 250 spots so arrive early. Go on Wednesday from October 8 and get the deal for Dhs175. Location: O Beach Dubai, Dubai Harbour Dates: Sundays from September 28, Wednesdays from Oct 8 Cost: from Dhs195 per person Contact: @obeachdubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GALLERY 7/40 (@gallery740dubai)

This ladies day by the Secret Parties team is not to be missed if you’re in Dubai. It’s from 1pm to 4pm you’ll get those three hours full of wine, a VIP sunbed and 20% off food. It’s only Dhs210 too.

Location: Gallery 7/40

Dates: Sundays from 1pm to 4pm

Cost: from Dhs210 per lady

Contact: @ladiesday_gallery740

Coco Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco Lounge | Pool Lounge (@cocoloungedxb)

When you think of Media City, a chilled pool day might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but it’s what you’ll find at Media One’s chic pool. Every Monday at the Miami-inspired Coco Lounge, you can enjoy unlimited strawberry daiquiri or rosé wine, as well as pool, sauna, and steam room access for Dhs119.

Location: Coco Lounge, Media One Tower, Media City

Dates: Sundays from 12pm to 7pm

Cost: from Dhs119 per lady

Contact: @cocoloungedxb

Images: Archive