FIVE Luxe JBR is where the party never stops

FIVE Luxe JBR is Dubai’s ultimate playground but for adults. With pools, beachside beats, Michelin-worthy dining, and non-stop parties, it’s where luxury meets endless fun, and the only time to relax is in your suite or the spa.

The stay

From the moment you step into FIVE Luxe JBR you know you are in for an unforgettable experience. Their motto, Come Play, sets the tone perfectly. This is a hotel built for fun, energy and endless excitement. The valet and concierge services (shoutout to Hassan) anticipate your every need and make you feel like a true VIP. Whether you are coming from Dubai or beyond you are about to enter a world where the party never truly ends but the only moments of calm are in your suite or at the spa.

The setting

Perched right on JBR Beach FIVE Luxe puts you at the heart of Dubai’s most vibrant coastline. Sun, sea and sand meet a lively social scene as the pool, beach club and bar areas pulse with music, lights and laughter from morning until late at night. It is an oasis where beach views meet nightlife energy and the city skyline twinkles in the background, including the stunning Ain Dubai wheel visible from all the restaurants. This is not a quiet escape but a high energy playground for adults who want to combine sun soaked fun with luxury living.

Also read: Staycation Review: Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, Abu Dhabi

The room

Our suite, a Luxe Spa Suite, was the ultimate personal sanctuary. Complete with a bar, lounge area and a sauna it felt like a world of its own. High end finishes, plush textures and thoughtful touches made it a place where you could unwind completely even if you never left the room. Waking up in a space designed for both relaxation and indulgence with private lounging, spa treatments and cocktails at your fingertips was the perfect counterbalance to the non stop party just beyond the door.

The food and drinks

Dining at FIVE Luxe JBR is as much about atmosphere as it is about cuisine. Friday night dinner at Ronin, Dubai’s only Pagoda dining with live teppanyaki, was a feast for the senses. Michelin awarded sushi, chicken teppanyaki and mochi desserts were served under red lanterns with views of the night sky. Saturday morning breakfast at Cielo was a vibrant spread with freshly baked breads, shakshouka and more served in a beautiful setting with flawless service. Brunch at Bisou Bisou was a showstopper with what looked like a 60 centimetre croissant to kick off the fun, live music, flowing drinks, a magician and a champagne curtain. The energy did not dip until well into the evening. Poolside dining and cocktails at Playa Pacha rounded out the weekend perfectly keeping the party alive while offering moments of laid back enjoyment.

The activities

At FIVE Luxe the agenda is simple. Play, party and pamper. From champagne brunches with live entertainment to sun soaked afternoons by the pool or beach club there is no shortage of ways to stay entertained. If you need a moment of calm the spa’s hot stone treatments will leave you blissfully relaxed complete with face marks from the intensity of deep relaxation. For the active there is a high tech gym, indoor and outdoor pools and beachside fitness overlooking JBR, perfect for working off all the indulgences.

The experience

The true magic of FIVE Luxe JBR lies in its balance of luxury and energy. Personal touches such as your own private butler ensuring every need is met set the hotel apart. Staff are warm, intuitive and genuinely invested in making sure you have an unforgettable experience. Whether it is a private suite moment, a world class meal or dancing until dawn everything feels curated for maximum enjoyment. This is a resort for grown ups with energy to spare, not a traditional relaxing staycation, but a celebration of life, fun and luxury.

What to pack

This is a hotel where casual clothes take a backseat. Pack party outfits, sunglasses, sunblock, swimwear and a gym outfit for workouts or poolside fitness. The Luxe Spa Suite will handle the rest with dressing gowns, towels and all the pampering essentials included. Leave your workweek worries at home and bring your party spirit instead.

The deets

Location: The Walk, JBR, Dubai

Contact: (04) 275 9999

Image: Supplied