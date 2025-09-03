The September issue of the What’s On Abu Dhabi magazine is here, and it’s free to read now

Back to school, back to work, or just new to Abu Dhabi? The What’s On Abu Dhabi September issue has landed, and it’s packed with everything you need to get to know the city, whether you are brand new to Abu Dhabi, or been here for 10 years. Even better? You can read it online for free.

This month, we’re spending a day in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s past, visiting the Heritage Village and more. We bring you on a night to remember in Al Qua’a as we spot some stars and spend time in the desert. You’ll also find our round-up of the must-do events in Abu Dhabi this September, plus our handpicked recommendations for where to eat, where to stay, and how to make the most of every moment.

We’re also talking wellness, and this time you can discover GCC wellness retreats that are only a short three-hour flight from the capital. And because no issue is complete without a little inspiration, we shine a light on some of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting venues, pop-ups, and cultural happenings you won’t want to miss.

We also shed light on all the special happenings in the city, from Abu Dhabi’s first indoor Spartan City Race taking place this month to Disney on Ice as it brings the magic to the UAE. Check out the four restaurants set to expand to the capital too.

Whether you’re plotting a weekend escape, hunting for your next foodie obsession, or simply looking for mocktails to try, this issue is brimming with ideas to keep you inspired all month long.

Also read: Step inside Ash & Oak, Abu Dhabi’s new jazz and cigar lounge

So grab a mocktail and flick through the September issue of What’s On Abu Dhabi. It’s your ultimate guide to discovering every part of the city, and it’s only a click away…