Abu Dhabi welcomes Ash & Oak, a moody new lounge offering cigars, cocktails, and live jazz

Ash & Oak has opened inside the Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, cloaked in cigar smoke, low light, and the sultry pull of jazz. It feels like a secret rendezvous where the night unfolds with the glamour of a spy thriller.

At the launch, a singer in a white and silver sequin dress glided through the crowd, her voice echoing across the lounge as she delivered acoustic versions of Dancing Queen, Yellow, and I Will Survive. Moving between tables, she sang close enough to catch the expressions of guests who leaned in, smiling at the intimacy of the performance.

The lounge itself felt like a secret we were being let in on. Dimly lit and just a little mischievous, it was the kind of room where men in tailored suits looked deep in conversation over business deals, while women in heels leaned back, confidently enjoying their cigars.

From behind the bar, espresso martinis, negronis, and cosmopolitans were served with precision, while beverages flowed generously through the night. In one corner, a master cigar roller worked with practised ease, drawing curious glances as he transformed tobacco leaves into works of art.

“Ash & Oak is all about connection, to sound, to flavour, and to each other. It’s a space designed for the curious, the cultured, and anyone who appreciates a great cigar paired with the smooth vibes of jazz,” Catalina Susan, General Manager at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan said.

The lounge’s collection of premium cigars, sourced from some of the world’s most iconic regions, sits in custom humidors, waiting to be paired with aged rums, silky whiskies, or cocktails crafted to draw out their character.

Ash & Oak is a place where sequins catch the light, smoke drifts into the dark, and jazz winds its way into the night. It is Abu Dhabi’s latest invitation to slow down, savour the details, and stay until the last note fades.

Location: Marriott Hotel Al Forsan Abu Dhabi, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi

Times: Monday to Friday 5pm to 1am

Contact: (02) 201 4131

@ash_and_oak_lounge | @marriott.com

