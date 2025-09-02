The September issue of the What’s On Dubai magazine is here, and it’s free to read now

Back to school, back to work? Or just moved to Dubai? Not to worry. The What’s On Dubai September issue has landed, and it’s packed with everything you need to get to know the city, whether you are brand new to Dubai, or been here for 10 years. Even better? You can read it online for free.

This month, we’re going into detail about the different places around the city, we’ve rounded up the most romantic date night spots, and top places for a glass of wine. You’ll also find our round-up of the must-do events in Dubai this September, plus our handpicked recommendations for where to eat, where to stay, and how to make the most of every spare moment.

We’re also talking wellness, discover expert tips from Dr Funke Baffour-Awuah, Head of Wellbeing at GEMS Education on how to get your kids back into a routine, without the tears. We’ve also taken a dive into what exactly is this new fitness trend, Lagree and if it’s worth it. And because no issue is complete without a little inspiration, we shine a light on some of Dubai’s most exciting venues, pop-ups, and cultural happenings you won’t want to miss.

Whether you’re plotting a weekend escape, hunting for your next foodie obsession, or simply looking for fun ways to stay cool, this issue is brimming with ideas to keep you inspired all month long.

So, grab a glass of wine (in the spots we recommend) and flick through the September issue of What’s On Dubai. It’s your ultimate guide to discovering every part of the city, and it’s only a click away.