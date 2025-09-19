It’s World Wellness Weekend, the perfect time to relax, recharge, reset and explore wellness experiences across Abu Dhabi

This wellness weekend, Abu Dhabi turns the city into a playground for wellness. Not that anyone ever needs a reason to unwind, but consider this your official sign to relax, recharge, and reset this weekend. From sunrise yoga by the sea to poolside breakfasts and sound healing sessions, there are ways to stretch, breathe, and reset your mind and body. Whether you want a quiet moment by the water or a full weekend of spa, movement, and mindful indulgence, the capital has you covered.

Daycation at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Start your wellness weekend with a morning escape. Swap the rush-hour grind for a poolside morning. Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is offering weekday daycations that include unlimited breakfast at Cuisine and access to the pool and private beach. For Dhs99, you can stretch out on a lounger, take a dip, and still be at your desk before lunch.

Location: Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Times: 6.30am to 10.30am

Cost: Dhs99

Contact: (02) 654 3333

World Wellness Day at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

Mark World Wellness Day with a full line-up of movement and mindfulness on Saturday, September 20. Three free sessions, led by expert practitioners, are designed to strengthen the body and calm the mind. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Functional Edge Workout

Outdoor Gym Area from 8am to 9am

Trainer: Vadym

A functional fitness class to build stability, coordination, and core strength. Healthy detox blends will be served at the gym reception afterwards.

Breathwork Journey

Grand Hammam from 12pm to 1pm

Practitioner: Shashi Kumar

A calming session to expand the lungs, steady the mind, and restore energy. Suitable for all levels.

Sunset Yoga on the Beach

Beach from 6pm to 7pm

Practitioner: Shashi Kumar

Flow through a soulful yoga session in sync with the waves and setting sun.

Location: Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Various times dependent on class selection

Cost: Complimentary sessions

Contact: (02) 811 4356

Wellness Weekend at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi is marking World Wellness Weekend with two days of movement, mindfulness, and spa indulgence. In partnership with LODYana Spa and Fitness First, the programme blends fitness classes, meditation, and treatments, all free with preregistration. Guests also get access to the hotel’s sauna and pool. Here’s what to expect:

Day 1: Saturday, September 20 (7am to 3pm)

Yoga and sound healing spiritual meditation by LODYana Spa

Gemology’s Diamond Facial demo by Lum’a Spa

Zumba with Fitness First

Body and skin analysis

Day 2: Sunday, September 21 (7am to 4pm)

Yoga and healing breathing meditation by LODYana Spa

Pilates with Fitness First

LODYana Spa’s Slimming Secrets

Body and skin analysis

Location: Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Times: Various times dependent on class selection

Cost: Complimentary with preregistration

Contact: (02) 510 1234

Sunset Reset at Hudayriyat

End your Saturday with yoga, sound healing, and the sea breeze. Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat is hosting a free Sunset Reset session as part of World Wellness Weekend. Expect gentle yoga, a hypno-sound bath, and live sound journeys with crystal bowls and ocean drums, all timed with the sunset. The session also includes free day access to the beach.

Location: Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat, Abu Dhabi

Times: Saturday September 20, 6pm to 7pm

Cost: Free (limited spots)

Contact: (02) 691 0222

Wellbeings Holistic Healing at Al Raha Beach Resort

Recharge by the water with three days of yoga, meditation, sound healing, art, and spa rituals at Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa. Wellbeings Holistic Healing is hosting a full programme for World Wellness Weekend, from sunrise to sunset. The hotel is also offering complimentary spa and oxygen therapy all weekend. Unwind and treat yourself to a hydro-massage pool, sauna, steam, Jacuzzi) or a free 15-minute Oxygen Therapy session. Here’s what the weekend will entail:

Friday, September 19 (6pm to 7:30pm)

Sunset beach yoga and guided meditation (complimentary)

Mats provided, registration required

Saturday, September 20 (9am to 12pm)

60-minute yoga session

30-minute guided breathwork

Wellness breakfast

Mindful Canvas Art session (Dhs 299, registration required)

Sunday, September 21 (6am to 8:30am)

Sunrise beach yoga

Floating meditation and sound healing in the pool (complimentary)

Location: Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi

Times: Various times dependent on class selection

Cost: Mix of complimentary and paid sessions

Contact: WhatsApp (058) 583 0457

