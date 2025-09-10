Tokyo’s MICHELIN-starred ramen Konjiki Hototojisu opens in Palm Jumeirah Mall

Konjiki Hototogisu has brought its famous ramen from Tokyo to Palm Jumeirah Mall, keeping things simple, casual and family-friendly. Parents can relax while kids play under the leafy garden area, and ramen fans can head straight to the counter for a quick bowl. With MICHELIN recognition behind it, this spot serves comforting noodles, crispy small plates and a dessert that’s worth coming back for.

The Spot

Tucked inside the newly renamed Palm Jumeirah Mall (formerly Nakheel Mall), Konjiki Hototogisu has opened its second UAE spot, bringing with it the Japanese-born, MICHELIN-starred ramen experience. The space splits into different moods: on one side, a family-friendly section with a kids’ play area and garden-style seating where shoes come off, trees branch overhead, and little ones can play and draw without overwhelming the atmosphere. On the other, a more traditional dining area and ramen bar with high stools for those who prefer a quicker, fuss-free bite.

The Vibe

It’s casual, comforting, and very much an eat-and-go kind of place. Families fit right in, but so do solo diners grabbing a steaming bowl at the counter. The energy is relaxed and never rowdy.

The Food and Drinks

Konjiki doesn’t follow the usual dining flow, so mains might arrive before starters or drinks – it’s part of the concept. If you’d rather keep things traditional, just let your server know. From the small plates, the honey chicken karaage is the clear winner: crispy, golden, and great with the mayo dip. The prawn and chicken spring rolls are another solid pick – light, crunchy, and perfect with sweet chilli. The sautéed edamame could use more seasoning, and the sesame green beans might work better warm than cold. Ramen is the star here. Chef Yamamoto’s signature Shio and Shoyu bowls are the must-tries (we only found out after), though Aarti, our Arts & Features Editor, went for the spicy ramen, which turned out mild, though that may come down to her Indian palate. Dessert is the real surprise: the daifuku with red bean and black sesame paired with coconut ice cream is a must-order. The coconut ice cream alone could carry the menu. For drinks, bubble tea is the signature, though it pairs better with dessert than mains. The peach iced tea is light, refreshing, and an easy favourite.

The Service

Service is relaxed and friendly, but not overly polished. The team keep things moving at a steady pace, and while the serving sequence might take you off guard, it’s all part of the rhythm here.

What to Order

Honey chicken karaage

Mixed spring roll

Chicken fried rice

Daifuku with coconut ice cream

Peach iced tea

Bubble tea

What’s On the Bill

Expect to spend around Dhs200 per person depending on how much you eat and drink. It’s affordable for Palm Jumeirah, especially given the MICHELIN background.

The Final Say

What’s On Verdict: A casual, family-friendly ramen bar with MICHELIN-star credentials and a coconut ice cream you’ll be dreaming about long after.

Location: Konjiki Hototogisu, Palm Jumeirah Mall, Dubai

Times: Daily, 11am-10pm

Contact: @konjiki.uae

Reservations: Walk-ins