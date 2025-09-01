Get ready for a night of pure rock energy as the UK icons unleash their popular anthems on a Dubai stage

Veteran British rockers Def Leppard are returning to the UAE in 2026, this time performing in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends will be performing for one night only on Sunday, August 2, 2026. You can expect an explosive performance packed with all of their greatest hits. Some of their timeless classics you can rock out to include Pour Some Sugar on Me, Rock of Ages, and Animal.

Def Leppard are fresh off their record-breaking tours with Mötley Crüe, which saw ticket sales cross the 2.1 million mark. They performed across five continents, and thankfully, with this new concert announcement, fans in Dubai will also be able to enjoy a cool jamming session with the greats.

Why do you need to see Def Leppard live in Dubai?

Well, besides the fact that Def Leppard is heralded as the world’s greatest live rock band, they have sold over 110 million albums worldwide and have two prestigious Diamond Awards under their name.

The rock band is also known for pushing the boundaries with their electrifying live shows, so it’s something you don’t want to miss.

Their music spans generations, so you will come together with fans of all ages, all just there to rock out.

Sold! Where do I sign up for tickets?

It may be a year away, but pre-sale tickets go on sale this month on September 4, 2025 at 10am. You will need to sign up here.

If you miss this, don’t worry. The general sale begins on September 5, 2025.

The details:

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

When: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Tickets: Prices to be announced

Images: Getty Images