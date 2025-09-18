Rory McIlroy returns to headline Hero Dubai Desert Classic and early-bird tickets are available

Dubai’s “Major of the Middle East” just secured its marquee name. Rory McIlroy will tee it up at the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, chasing a record fifth Dallah Trophy on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club. The World No. 2 arrives in Dubai off the back of the kind of year golfers dream about, and organisers say this edition is stacking the on-course drama with a festival-style experience off it.

For McIlroy, it’s a full-circle moment. His 2026 appearance comes 20 years after his first Desert Classic as an amateur back in 2006, and nearly two decades after he claimed his first professional win here in 2009, titles that he added to in 2015, 2023 and 2024, including that unforgettable comeback two years ago. “The support there is always incredible,” he said, calling Dubai the perfect place to start the year.

Beyond the ropes, expect a lively day out whether you’re a golf nut or corralling the family. Tournament Town returns as the hub for live entertainment, food trucks, arts and crafts, wellness sessions and kids’ activations, turning a round of elite golf into a full-blown weekend plan. Families will also appreciate the ticketing: general admission is free on Thursday and Friday, while weekend access starts from Dhs75 during the early-bird window (Dhs100 pre-event, Dhs125 on the day), and under-17s go free across all four days.

Looking to level up your viewing? Hospitality is already on sale. The Dallah Lounge, perched between the 9th and 18th greens with rooftop skyline views offers an all-day premium experience (early-bird prices from Dhs1,890 on Thursday, rising through the weekend; season ticket Dhs9,875). The Social on Sixteen, overlooking the iconic par-three 16th and doubling in size for 2026, serves up four hours of free-flow, premium casual dining and front-row drama (early-bird from Dhs625 Friday; Dhs710 Saturday/Sunday).

Sustainability stays central

The event is GEO-certified for the third consecutive year, and 2026 will bolster greener travel with metro and taxi links encouraged. There’s also a returning Mental Fitness Zone behind the scenes for players and teams, another small but thoughtful touch that’s now part of the tournament’s DNA.

Now in its 37th edition, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic remains the oldest professional golf tournament in the Middle East and a flagship Rolex Series stop on the DP World Tour. A pedigree that keeps world-class fields (and big crowds) coming back. With McIlroy headlining and early-bird pricing live, the smart play is to lock your tickets and build a weekend around the Majlis.

The deets:

Hero Dubai Desert Classic, January 22 to 25, 2026,

Location: Emirates Golf Club (Majlis Course), free Thu to Fri; weekend from Dhs75 early-bird. Tickets available at dubaidesertclassic.com.

Images: Supplied