Dubai’s first sand equestrian track is a 2.54km through Hatta’s mountains, built for beginners to pros

Hatta just added a brand-new way to roam its rugged mountain scenery, and its on horseback. Dubai Municipality has unveiled the emirate’s first sand equestrian track, a purpose-built riding route that winds through Hatta’s dramatic terrain and serves up a safe-but-adventurous fix for horse lovers and curious first-timers alike. The first phase runs 2.54 kilometres and is three metres wide, which means there’s room to settle into an easy rhythm, take in the views, and pretend you’re starring in your own desert epic (we won’t judge).

The new trail is part of the long-game plan to shape Hatta into a year-round outdoor playground. The track sits under the umbrella of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, aligning with the region’s wider development blueprint and Dubai’s “best city to live, work and visit” ambitions. In practical terms, that means a facility built to international safety and quality standards, designed for riders at different levels and created to be as photogenic as it is functional.

There’s also a smart knock-on effect: beyond the saddle time, the project is expected to spark new investment and support SMEs across equestrian sports, retail, hospitality and tourism. This means more reasons to make a day (or a weekend) of it to enjoy cafés, gear shops, and local experiences orbiting the track. It’s a win for visitors and a boost for the community that calls Hatta home.

According to Dubai Municipality’s Public Facilities Agency CEO Bader Anwahi, the aim is clear: set a new standard for equestrian adventure in a landscape that already feels tailor-made for it, while celebrating horsemanship as a living piece of Emirati heritage. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or you’ve only ever admired horses from the sidelines, the track is set up to welcome both amateurs and professionals and you can ride hired horses or bring your own to explore the route. Panoramic mountain views are part of the package.