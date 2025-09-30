Salik fines in Dubai: Full list of violations, penalties & how to avoid them
Salik fines in Dubai might not sound like a big deal until that Dh400 shows up for something as small as forgetting to register a plate. If you drive here, understanding how the Salik system works, and how to avoid violations, can help you avoid surprise charges and unnecessary hassle.
The common fines to watch for
- Insufficient Funds (ISF): Dh50 per day
Didn’t top up in time? If your account runs low and you don’t recharge it within five working days, it’s a Dh50 fine. Only one per day per vehicle, but still, it adds up fast.
- Unregistered Plate (URP): Up to Dh400
New to Salik? You’ve got 10 working days to register after your first toll. Miss it and you’ll pay: Dh100 for the first offence, Dh200 for the second, and Dh400 each time after.
- Tampering or damage: Dh10,000
Fraud, tag tampering, or damaging Salik gear? That’s a Dh10,000 fine and possible legal action.
How to avoid fines
- Keep your account topped up
- Register your plate on time
- Update your mobile number to get low balance alerts
- Use the Salik app or website to track fines
- Dispute any errors within 13 months
Inactive account warning
No tolls or top-ups for five years? Your Salik account gets deactivated, and any remaining balance disappears.
Update your details or risk getting fined
One of the easiest ways to miss a Salik fine? Not updating your phone number. If your contact details aren’t current, you won’t get low balance alerts; which means you could drive through a toll gate without knowing your account needs a top-up. It’s a simple fix that could save you hundreds.
Bottom line
Stay topped up, stay registered, and check your account now and then. It’s an easy way to avoid annoying fines for something you probably didn’t even notice.