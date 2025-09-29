Dubai is getting ready to introduce self driving taxis and driverless transport in everyday life

Self driving cars and taxis are now on the roads of Dubai, however it’s not on every road that you’ll find them just yet. There will be specific self driving zones in a few key areas. Here is everything you need to know about where they will be and how they will operate.

Where will self-driving transport be available

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), is working with Emaar Properties and Al-Futtaim to create the Dubai Autonomous Transport Zone. The first areas to use driverless vehicles are Dubai Festival City, Creek Harbour and Al Jaddaf.

These neighbourhoods will host different types of autonomous transport including cars, buses, boats and delivery robots.

What types of driverless vehicles will be in use

The autonomous transport zone will cover 12 square kilometres and will include:

Robotaxis begins public trials and a wider rollout in early 2026

Robobuses and shuttles running on 20 kilometres of dedicated roads

Autonomous abras and boats operating across 10 kilometres of waterways

Delivery robots covering deliveries in a 3.8 kilometre zone

Dubai’s wider plan for driverless travel

Dubai has set an ambitious goal of having one in every four journeys be driverless by 2030. These first zones will provide safe, controlled areas for autonomous vehicles to operate before the system expands across the city.

Who is testing driverless vehicles in Dubai

The RTA has given permits to leading technology companies such as Baidu’s Apollo Go, WeRide and Pony.ai to test their self-driving cars in Dubai. Trials have already taken place in Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim and Dubai Silicon Oasis. Currently, Baidu’s Apollo RT6 vehicles are running pilot routes in Jumeirah.

Why this matters for Dubai

The RTA says driverless technology will make travel safer, reduce traffic congestion and make journeys quicker. For residents and visitors, hailing a robotaxi or taking a self-driving abra could become a normal part of life in certain areas of the city within the next few years.

