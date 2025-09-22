Set to open in December 2028, it will feature over 400 shops, 80 restaurants and some incredible new entertainment options

In the UAE, we take our malls seriously, with these super-sized destinations about so much more than just shopping. And the unveiling of a brand new mall coming to Sharjah has caught our eye – as it’s set to bring with it a string of exciting attractions to the emirate.

From master developer Arada comes Madar Mall, a landmark destination that will be the final piece in the Aljada megaproject puzzle. Set to open in December 2028, the developer has just awarded the construction contract for Madar Mall, set at an eye-watering Dhs2.18 million.

Inside, the mall will feature more than 400 shops and 80 restaurants spread over three floors, bringing a whole new array of retail and dining options to Sharjah residents and visitors.

But it’s also set to be the ultimate family entertainment destination, complete with a whole host of new attractions. Catch the latest blockbusters at the 11-screen cinema, glide across the ice at a state-of-the-art-rink, and dine with a view at the public square, where a dancing fountain serves as the dazzling showpiece. A central observation tower, complete with a rooftop restaurant, will be another bucket list experience at Madar Mall.

“Madar Mall is a transformational new destination for Sharjah and the wider UAE,” comments Amed Alkhoshabi, Group CEO of Arada. “It is not only a place to shop and dine, but also a hub for culture, recreation and social connection — a destination where residents and visitors alike can gather, explore, and enjoy the very best of what Aljada has to offer.”

What: Madar Mall

Where: Aljada, Sharjah

When: December 2028

Visit: @aradaliving

Images: Arada via X