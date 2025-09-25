“Here in Dubai, we do not pause” – Sheikh Mohammed

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has issued directives to intensify efforts and adopt world-class benchmarks to ensure Dubai continues to set the standard as the best city in the world across sectors.

At the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, Sheikh Mohammed urged all government officials, entrepreneurs and private sector employees to work together to strengthen Dubai’s status as the world’s most beautiful and advanced city.

The Dubai Ruler spoke to over 1,000 leaders from across Dubai’s government and private sectors. During the event at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the leaders participated in specialised discussions and interactive workshops focused on exploring ways to implement the Dubai Ruler’s directives.

Speaking to his audience, Sheikh Mohammed said, “Today, Dubai leads the world in key competitiveness indicators. We want Dubai to be the best city in the world across all sectors. We want every official to redouble their efforts, set clear benchmarks, and ensure rapid, measurable progress towards this vision.”

He added, “People are at the core of our decisions, policies, and projects. We aim to make Dubai the best city for children and families, tourists and traders, and the elderly—a city where people live with dignity and where society flourishes through cooperation, compassion, and harmony. We envision Dubai as the most beautiful, orderly and peaceful city – a city defined by refinement, cohesion, compassion, and social harmony.”

He urged his audience to work as one team and to “unify efforts to build the most liveable city, a place where people’s dreams are realised, values are honoured, and horizons are expanded.”

He reiterates, “Here in Dubai, we do not pause. We nurture and equip a new generation to navigate fast paced global shifts – a generation that thinks faster, is bolder in change, anticipates the future, and builds new concepts.”

He ended by saying, “Our aim is to expand Dubai’s economic and social impact, and we continue to have the highest confidence and trust in the people of Dubai.”

We’re all eager to see what’s next from a city that never stands still.

