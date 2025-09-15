The book features 35 chapters that reflect on significant moments from his leadership journey and intellectual philosophy

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is a man of many words, and the launch of his new book is proof of that.

Taking to his official X (previously Twitter) on September 14, 2025, Sheikh Mohammed shared with his 11.1 million followers the news that he will soon complete ’60 years in public service.’

Life Has Taught Me will be available for purchase in bookshops starting September 25.

He added, “60 years have passed quickly with their challenges… achievements… crises… joys and sorrows… and surprises. What have I learnt from this life? What have I learnt from the politics of governance and government? And what have I learnt from dealing with people, with their diverse natures, varied psyches and rapid changes…what have I learnt about management and its strategies? About projects and their tactics? About politics and its intricacies? – I have distilled my experiences into a book, Almatani Alhayah (translates to “Life Has Taught Me” in English).

Sheikh Mohammed shared that he wanted this book to be ‘simple in its words… candid in its expressions… authentic in its meanings… so that it reaches from heart to heart.’ He explained that he tried to focus the book on the ‘human experience’.

He explained, ‘I tried to understand the experiences I went through. I tried to focus on ideas… concepts, and principles… not on projects and accomplishments. Because ideas endure longer… concepts are broader… and principles are greater.’

Sheikh Mohammed ended the post stating, “Today, I write these words for myself first… for my children and my people second… and for everyone who wishes to learn even a word, a phrase, or a line from my life. I ask God to make my words… my experiences… and my life beneficial to the nation and its people.”

This will be just Part 1 of the series. Life Has Taught Me will feature 35 chapters and is ‘intended to be a lasting reference for both current and future generations.’

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that the humble ruler reflected, “I have learnt much from life, and perhaps the greatest lesson is that I am not perfect. I am a human being who learns and develops, who grows and matures, who loves and dislikes, who gains strength and weakness, and who changes constantly. Yet, the one constant throughout more than seven decades of my life is that I have loved my country, loved my people, and loved my family.”

Other books by Sheikh Mohammed

To Be The First

To Be The First is an authorised biography of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum written by British historian Graeme Wilson. There are numerous books available on the Dubai Ruler, but this is the first autobiography that will show you a different side of Sheikh Mohammed. The book is an in-depth look at the Dubai ruler’s personal side, laced with stories from his childhood, his school and university days, his thoughts about Dubai’s rapid growth, life with his family and so much more. Read more here and purchase the book via booksarabia.com for Dhs125.

The Journey from the Desert to the Stars

In 2023, Sheikh Mohammed penned his second children’s book, which was launched from one of the coolest places ever – from space. Titled ‘The Journey from the Desert to the Stars‘, the book consists of five stories that offer Sheikh Mohammed’s account of key moments that define the UAE’s remarkable development journey. The book was launched by Sultan Al Neyadi when he was on board the International Space Station. Read more here and purchase the book here for Dhs136.

For more books on Sheikh Mohammed, visit booksarabia.com

