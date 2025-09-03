Abu Dhabi’s Corniche Beach opens for night swimming with family zones, sports facilities, and boardwalk views

The Corniche has always been the city’s favourite stretch of sand and sea, but now there’s a new reason to grab your towel. The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has given the green light for night swimming at Corniche Beach, turning sunset into the start of something special.

On weekdays you can dive in until 10pm, and on weekends the gates stay open until midnight, giving families, friends, and night owls a safe spot to cool off long after the sun goes down.

افتتحت دائرة البلديات والنقل، متمثلة ببلدية مدينة أبوظبي، الشاطئ الليلي على كورنيش أبوظبي، لتمنح الجمهور الفرصة للاستمتاع بالسباحة ليلاً في بيئة آمنة، ويستقبل الشاطئ الزوار من 6 صباحاً وحتى 10 مساءً في الأيام العادية، وحتى منتصف الليل في أيام نهاية الأسبوع: الجمعة، والسبت، والأحد pic.twitter.com/tW7Nxi52sJ — بلدية مدينة أبوظبي (@AbuDhabi_ADM) August 28, 2025

The two-kilometre beach is split into three sections:

Al Sahil (Gate 4): Free entry, great for singles and big groups

Gate 2: Ideal for families, includes a quiet zone

Gate 3: Family-friendly, with space for kids to splash around

Around the boardwalk you’ll find cafés, restaurants, and shady benches to rest between swims.

If sports are your thing, there are volleyball and football courts to burn off energy, or you can cycle along the paths that follow the coastline.

The beach itself is a postcard scene. Turquoise waves roll in against soft white sand, framed by palm trees and the glow of the city skyline. With its Blue Flag certification, you know it’s as safe and spotless as it looks.

Entry fees and rentals

Entrance is Dhs10 for adults and Dhs5 for children, while little ones under five get in free. Sun loungers are Dhs25 if you’re planning to stretch out under the stars.

Corniche Beach has always been beautiful, but with the chance to now swim at night, it just got a whole lot cooler.

Images: Abu Dhabi City Municipality