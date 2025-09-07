Restaurants in the UAE that make us feel at home

These are the restaurants the What’s On team turns to when we’re missing home, the restaurants that serve up more than just food but memories too.

Liam Joyce, Editor

Portugal and South Africa

Dubai: Nando’s

When the craving for flame-grilledchicken hits, there’s really only one answer: Nando’s. The South Africanborn Afro-Portuguese inspired brand (just like me) has become a global favourite, but there’s something special about sitting down to a plate of peri-peri chicken here in Dubai. Maybe it’s the mix of spice levels (from lemon and herb to extra hot, depending on your bravery), or the fact that it reminds me of my late Portuguese grandmother who loved their bread. For me, it’s comfort food with a kick, casual, satisfying, and always consistent.

Location: Various locations across Dubai like Marina Walk and The Greens

@nandosuae

Abu Dhabi: Tashas

There’s something about tashas that always feels like a treat and like home, and the Abu Dhabi outpost is no exception. The menu is thoughtful, balancing wholesome comfort food with indulgent plates you’ll want to order again and again. It reminds me of the tashas back home in Umhlanga, Durban and the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. It’s got South African hospitality and isn’t trying too hard.

Location: Unit B02, Marsa Al Bateen

@tashascafeae

Madie Murphy, Deputy Editor

Ireland

Dubai: Fibber Magee

Fibber Magee’s on Sheikh Zayed Road is one of my favourite pubs in Dubai. You step through that door and you are instantly transported to a cosy, rural pub in Ireland. Irish football on the television, the food is just like home, and the Guinness is great. You’ll always find someone to chat to too, just like the Emerald Isle.

Location: Saeed Tower 1, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre

@fibbermageesdxb

Abu Dhabi: MaBuckley’s

I’m obviously biased however Irish food brings me so much comfort when I’m feeling a little homesick. All of the food in MaBuckley’s is amazing, the pub is Irish owned and Irish managed, and they hold the Guinness World Record for the Most Pints of Guinness Poured in an Hour at a Single Venue. Try the Irish Spice Bag or a 4 in 1, close your eyes and you can almost hear the rain outside.

Location: Souk Qaryat Al Beri, Al Khor Street

@ma_buckleys

Aarti Saundalkar, Arts & Culture Features Editor

India

Dubai: Tresind

Indian cuisine is a world favourite (and mine), and for good reason. It’s so vast,comes packed with flavour and a range of spice levels. While there are many Indian restaurants across the city, from street foodstyle hole in the walls to fancy restaurants with all the frills, one that always impresses, is Tresind. It is renowned for its progressive Indian cuisine but shines that spotlight on Indian flavours and techniques. It is even recognised in the Dubai Michelin Guide and MENA’s 50 Best Restaurant. Very well deserved!

Location: One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina

@tresinddubai

Abu Dhabi: Asha’s

Asha’s, for those of you who don’t know, is owned by a worldrenowned Indian singer and actor, Asha Bhosle. Her very first restaurant opened in 2002 at WAFI in Dubai. The award-winning destination has a menu with vibrant and authentic Indian dishes from biryani to prawn masala, palak chaat and even the humble yellow dhal.

Location: The Galleria Al Maryah Island

@ashasrestaurant

Leoni Wagner, Features Editor

South Africa

Dubai: Dave’s Hot Chicken

They say stereotypes exist for a reason and as a South African with a wellknown love of fried chicken, I giggled when my first day at What’s On came with Dave’s Hot Chicken. It reminded me of home in the most comforting way. There’s something sacred about sharing a meal, it’s never just about the food, it’s about the people around the table. Sitting with my new colleagues, passing plates, food becomes more than fuel. It’s a connection, and the ritual that turns colleagues into family.

Locations: JBR The Walk, Dubai Mall, Motor City

@daveshotchickengcc

Abu Dhabi: Zeera by Buddha-Bar

Growing up in South Africa I was raised on food bursting with spice and flavour. Indian cuisine has always been close to our hearts. We celebrate with it and argue over who makes the best biryani. So when I sat down for dinner at Zeera, the Indian restaurant at Yas Bay, the first bite of samosa chaat felt like déjà vu. It reminded me of Diwali or Eid at a friend’s home.

Location: The Pier, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

@zeera_abudhabi

Lana Du, Online Reporter

Palestine

Dubai: Musakhan Pretzel at Yava

Yava’s take on Palestine’s classic musakhan features a creative spin – the musakhan pretzel. Tender sumac-spiced chicken, caramelised onions, and pine nuts are wrapped inside a golden, crispy pretzel roll and served with creamy yoghurt. Rich, comforting, and full of flavour, it’s a standout on their Mediterranean fusion menu, best enjoyed in Yava’s relaxed, homey setting.

Location: Yava, 51 Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah 1 Jumeirah, Dubai

@yavadubai

Abu Dhabi: Maqluba at Jarousha

For the classic Palestinian dish maqluba, literally meaning “upsidedown”, you’ve probably seen the viral videos of people flipping their own takes. The original layers spiced rice, meat, eggplant, and cauliflower, inverted to reveal a fragrant, hearty tower. Jarousha nails it: savoury, warm, and deeply comforting, with a vibe that feels like home, and tastes just as good.

Location: Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel, Al Rawdah, W68, Abu Dhabi

@jaroushauae

Sammi Barnard, Junior Reporter

South Africa

Dubai: Hyperama

If you’re South African (or just know a Saffa), you’ve probably heard the hype about Woolworths. It’s an iconic retailer and the first stop before leaving South Africa. The good news? You don’t need a boarding pass to stock up, Hyperama in Dubai carries Woolworths products, so you can get your fix of home comforts right here. My must-have? Woolworths Chuckles (think Maltesers, but better), they even have a restaurant serving authentic South African comfort food.

Location: Al Shafar Investment, Al Quoz

@hyperamauae

Abu Dhabi: Lekker Meat Shop

South Africans take their meat seriously. We even have our own word for barbecue, braai, and it’s more than just a way of cooking. For many, it’s a weekend ritual, a social gathering, and an everyday tradition rolled into one. There’s truly nothing more lekker (that’s Afrikaans for “great”) than meat cooked over the braai. And the variety at this meat shop is impressive

Location: Central Mall, Khalifa City

@lekkershop.ae

