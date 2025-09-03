The Big Bad Wolf is heading to Ajman with its book sale, and it’s sure to draw in book lovers from across the UAE with books priced from Dhs2

Howling good news! Book lovers in the UAE, particularly our friends in Ajman, this is for you. If you have a bookshelf packed with books, it’s time to add to the overflow, as the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is coming to Ajman this September.

If you haven’t heard of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, it’s a sale that features a million books starting for prices as low as Dhs2. You can expect plenty of English and Arabic titles, with vast options for children and adults alike. From historical fiction to photography books, romance, thrillers, and more.

And it’s the first time it is taking place in Ajman

The sale will take place at the Youth X Hub on Al Sufya Road in Ajman.

The sale will take place for 10 whole days, from Thursday, September 25, to October 25, 2025. It will be open from 10am to 9pm.

Want more good news? You can enter the venue for free, meaning more spending money for your book haul.

More about the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is a sale that takes place around the world in 15 countries and 47 different cities.

It returns to the UAE multiple times, taking place in different cities, including Dubai and Sharjah. No matter where it sets up shop, the sale draws in thousands of book lovers who can stroll past tables and tables of books to find their next read. If this is your first time, don’t be shocked to see people walking away with shopping trolleys worth of books.

The main aim of the sale is to make books affordable and accessible so everyone can read. After all, according to the Big Bad Wolf, ‘Books are a right, not a privilege…’

If you’re visiting the sale for the first time, here are some tips offered by the Big Bad Wolf himself. Location: Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, Al Sufya Road, Ajman, Times: September 25 to October 5, 10am to 9pm Bookings: Free to enter, @bigbadwolf.uae

Images: Big Bad Wolf and Getty Images