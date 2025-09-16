Inside the Digital Renaissance Music Institute, a new AI-powered music school opening in Dubai – and what it means for the future of creativity

In July, we shared that Dubai is getting a new music institute this October… but not the kind you’d expect. The Digital Renaissance Music (DRMI) Institute blends real-world music training with cutting-edge tech like AI, giving students the tools to experiment, produce, and possibly release AI-assisted tracks.

AI is already part of everyday life here in Dubai. So much so that it is even a mandatory school subject designed to prepare students for an AI-driven future.

But at what point is it too much? We use it to draft emails, conduct research, and even plan trips… but music created by AI? Is that taking it too far?

We spoke to Dmitry Panov, co-founder of DRMI, to get some burning questions answered.

What’s On (WO): Could you tell us how DRMI came to be?

Dmitry Panov (DP): Digital Renaissance Music Institute was born out of a desire to redefine music education for the digital era. After years of building music schools in Moscow, we realised the need for a truly global and future-focused institute that combines culture, technology, creativity, and industry. When it became impossible to pursue this vision in Russia, Dubai emerged as the perfect home for the next step as the city is a global crossroads where East meets West and where so many music cultures intersect.

WO: What kind of training programs will DRMI offer?

DP: We’re building a full ecosystem of learning. We will offer 3 types of programmes this year: Short courses (3 months) focused on developing a single practical skill. No prior training required.

The 6-month foundation programmes consist of four courses that combine applied skill-building with more fundamental disciplines – providing a solid base of competencies for those starting out. Also, with no prior training required.

The 9-month professional programmes include nine courses in total, covering both the foundational set and more advanced modules. These programmes are designed to give students everything they need to begin a career in the music industry or to launch their own projects while still studying. This type of programme requires applicants to have some independent experience in music, at least in the form of demo recordings or DIY projects. All of this is continuing education for adults who already have higher education and/or work experience.

In the future, we also plan to open bachelor’s programmes (in partnership with universities) for school-leavers, as well as research-orientated master’s programmes for those who not only want to create music projects or work in the industry but also want to gain a deeper understanding of how it operates globally and to influence its development as a whole.

Our doors are open to aspiring artists, musicians, producers, DJs, engineers, industry professionals, and passionate enthusiasts – regardless of age or background.

WO: How does DRMI define “creativity” in the digital era? Is creativity simply originality, emotional depth, or technical skill – or something else that you’re redefining?

DP: At DRMI, we see creativity as the ability to generate meaning and cultural value, not just technical skill or originality in form. In the digital era, creativity means finding authentic connections between people, technologies, and ideas. It’s less about reinventing the wheel and more about understanding context, being bold enough to experiment, and shaping culture with intention.

WO: Many would consider AI music the easy road compared to years of practice. What are your thoughts?

DP: It might look like an “easy road”, but ease doesn’t equal artistry. True artistry lies in how you use the tools, not how hard they are to master. Struggle alone doesn’t guarantee greatness. What matters is vision, voice, and meaning. If AI removes some technical barriers, that only raises the bar: more people can make music, but the challenge becomes making music that truly matters.

WO: Can a world with both natural talent and AI exist?

DP: Absolutely – it already does. We see AI as a new instrument, not a replacement. Just as synthesisers didn’t erase acoustic instruments, AI won’t erase human musicianship. The future will be hybrid: artists using AI to expand their creative palette, while audiences still value authenticity and human artistry.

WO: What would a concert with AI music look like?

DP: It could look very different – interactive, immersive, maybe even participatory. AI could enable audiences to influence the music in real time or blend visual and sonic elements in ways humans can’t replicate. But will people pay the same? Only if there’s authentic artistry, narrative, and performance energy. People go to concerts for human connection and collective experience, not just for visual effects and sound.

WO: Will music composed by AI be appreciated in the same way as human creativity?

DP: Not fully. People listen to music not just for sound but to connect with human experience and with their own consciousness. AI-generated music might impress as a novelty or background soundtrack, but the deepest appreciation comes from knowing someone poured their life, struggles, and imagination into the work.

That sense of human presence is hard to replace. Perhaps people will value works created by humans with human presence even more than before, seeking authenticity with greater attention, since it will become proportionally even rarer than it used to be.

WO: How do you think current composers and music producers like Hans Zimmer would react to AI music?

DP: We imagine they’d react with both curiosity and caution. Great composers are not afraid of tools – they embrace them. Zimmer, for example, already uses cutting-edge software and virtual instruments. AI would likely be another instrument in his arsenal. What he – and others – would guard, though, is the human storytelling, emotion, and authorship that make music resonate beyond sound.

WO: What’s your perspective on curation vs. creation? Is the future of music less about composing and more about selecting, modifying, and presenting AI-generated content?

DP: Both are important. We believe the future of music will merge the two: curation as a creative act in itself and creation enriched by AI-driven tools. Selecting, modifying, and recontextualising content has always been part of music culture – sampling, remixing, and DJing. AI simply extends this practice. The real artistry will be in how musicians add their own voice, authenticity, and meaning to what technology provides – as it has basically always been.

For more information about Digital Renaissance Music Institute, visit digitalrenaissance.education

Images: Getty Images, Unsplash and supplied