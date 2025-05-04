Our responsibility is to equip our children for a time unlike ours – Sheikh Mohammed…

From the UAE using artificial intelligence (AI) drones to spot the crescent moon for Eid to AI-powered traffic systems, this advanced technology is becoming more and more part of our daily lives. And in order to prepare our upcoming generations to be mindful of its power, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced that Artificial Intelligence will be introduced as a mandatory subject in the next academic year.

The Ruler of Dubai issued a note on his official X account sharing the announcement.

As part of the UAE’s long-term plans to prepare future generations for a different future, a new world, and advanced skills, the UAE government today approved the final curriculum to introduce “Artificial Intelligence” as a subject across all stages of government education in the… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 4, 2025

The message stated, ‘As part of the UAE’s long-term plans to prepare future generations for a different future, a new world, and advanced skills, the UAE government today approved the final curriculum to introduce “Artificial Intelligence” as a subject across all stages of government education in the UAE, from kindergarten to grade 12, starting from the next academic year.’

He goes out to state, ‘We appreciate the efforts of the Ministry of Education in developing a comprehensive curriculum, affirming that artificial intelligence will transform the way the world lives. Our goal is to teach our children a deep understanding of AI from a technical perspective, while also fostering their awareness of the ethics of this new technology, enhancing their understanding of its data, algorithms, applications, risks, and its connection to society and life.’

Hitting the point home, Sheikh Mohammed stated, ‘Our responsibility is to equip our children for a time unlike ours, with conditions different from ours, and with new skills and capabilities that ensure the continued momentum of development and progress in our nation for decades to come.’

We fully agree with this move. Can we sit in on a few classes, please?

Images: Dubai Media Office