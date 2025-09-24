Looking for a way to let loose in Dubai, the Mad Room is back and better

Forget the usual night out or weekend brunch. Graffiti Dubai has brought back its famous Mad Room, and it is all about colour, creativity and plenty of mess. This is not your regular art class. It is a place where the rules go out the window and the paint goes absolutely everywhere. Think walls, floors and even your clothes. The Mad Room is made for anyone who wants to break free from the ordinary and try something completely different.

What to expect

As soon as you walk through the doors, you will see a space filled with colour. Bright paints in every shade are waiting for you as you are given protective gear to keep most of the mess off your outfit, but trust us, you will want to wear old clothes and shoes. Overalls are also available at the venue if you need them.

Once the session begins, you and your friends are free to throw, splash and smear paint anywhere you like. The idea is simple. No rules, no limits, just pure fun.

Make it personal

The Mad Room is not only about painting the walls. You can bring your own items such as a canvas, t shirt, hat or even shoes to decorate while you are inside. It is the perfect way to create a one of a kind piece that you can take home afterwards.

Want to keep the memory alive? You can also choose to record your session on video for Dhs250. Every splash, laugh and messy moment will be captured for you to look back on.

Prices and how to book

Sessions last for one hour. Prices are Dhs230 per person for groups of one to two, and Dhs210 per person for groups of three to six. All paints and protective gear are included.

Location: Graffiti Dubai, Al Quoz, Dubai

Cost: From Dhs210 per person

Contact: www.graffitidubai.com

@graffitidubai