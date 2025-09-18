Get your trainers ready and your dancing shoes on because Dubai is about to get loud

The Music Run 2025 is back, bringing together fitness, music, and festival vibes for one unforgettable evening. Imagine a 5km run where every step is powered by pulsing beats, colourful music zones, and roaming performances, all set against the spectacular Meydan Racecourse.

Whether you’re a runner, a walker, or just love moving to the music, this is not your usual race. The Music Run turns exercise into a party, ending with a live afterparty featuring DJs and international acts. It’s the ultimate way to combine fitness, fun, and festival energy in one night.

Fitness meets festival

Happening during the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30, The Music Run is part of the Dubai T100 Triathlon weekend. It’s also backed by the Professional Triathletes Organisation and forms part of the T100 Triathlon World Tour.

The event is designed to combine fitness and entertainment, creating an atmosphere that is as much about having a great time as it is about moving your body.

A course like no other

The 5km route is packed with music zones and roaming performers, making it feel more like a festival than a run. Participants of all abilities are welcome – run, walk, or dance your way through the course while soaking up the music and energy all around.

Afterparty and entertainment

Once you reach the finish line, the celebration ramps up. The Music Village Stage hosts live shows and DJs, keeping the energy high and giving everyone a chance to keep dancing, socialising, and enjoying the festival vibes well into the evening.

Tickets and details

Super Early Bird tickets are available now, offering up to 50% off. Early bird tickets go on sale Thursday October 9 for Dhs98 per person, while standard tickets launch Wednesday October 22 starting from Dhs118. Children under five join for free with a parent or guardian.

Location: Meydan Racecourse Dubai

Times: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 5.30pm gates open | 7pm 5km run starts | 8pm finish line festival | 9.30pm event ends

Tickets: musicrun.ae, super early bird tickets are available now, offering up to 50% off

Image: Music Run Instagram