Get ready for a throwback party as Vengaboys light up Bla Bla Bar Abu Dhabi this October

The Vengabus is finally parking in Abu Dhabi. The Vengaboys are bringing their biggest 90s hits to Abu Dhabi as Bla Bla Bar Yas Marina hosts the ultimate throwback party this October. The 90s hitmakers behind Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! and We Like to Party are set to light up Yas Marina on Friday, October 24.

Expect outrageous outfits, shameless singalongs and a playlist that reads like the best school disco you’ve ever had. From We’re Going to Ibiza to Shalala Lala, the Vengaboys have been keeping dance floors packed for three decades, and now they’re bringing their unapologetically camp party energy to the capital.

It’s the group’s first Abu Dhabi gig in years, and the newly opened Bla Bla Bar is ready for the chaos. Doors swing open at 6pm with warm-up acts setting the tone before the main event. Tickets are limited, and judging by the band’s knack for selling out shows worldwide, you’ll want to book sooner rather than later. Dig out your butterfly clips and cargo pants, because the dress code is pure ’90s baby nostalgia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Marina (@yasmarinaabudhabi)

The details:

Location: Bla Bla Bar, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

Time: from 6pm Friday, October 24, 2025

Cost: tickets from Dhs 300

Contact: (056) 833 3772