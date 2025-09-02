The Irish community will be proud of this one – the largest Irish bar in the world is in Dubai

Dubai is home to a large Irish community, which naturally means you’ll find plenty of Irish bars dotted around the city. But come the weekend, you’re most likely to find the Emerald Isle crowd gathering at this particular spot.

Of course, we’re talking about McCafferty’s in JVC. This popular pub is located in Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle, and over the last few months it received a huge extension, mainly due to the number of people who visit, especially over the weekends.

The expansion has now made McCafferty’s the largest Irish bar in the world. It even holds a Guinness World Record. How fitting, as the pints of Guinness served there are plentiful, too. This particular Irish bar is now 32,000 square feet – that’s a lot of craic.

For the many Irish in Dubai, McCafferty’s is a taste of home, with a typical Irish bar interior, dark wood, GAA merchandise and plenty of green accents. The food also channels Irish classics like a spice bag, chicken fillet roll and so much more.

There’s always live music taking place, from all genres, including Irish traditional music, and sometimes you can spot some Irish dancers leaping gracefully around the place like something out of Riverdance.

You’ll be able to watch all of the Irish games here, including the always popular All-Ireland Finals for hurling and Gaelic football.

McCafferty’s has lots of branches around the UAE in Al Furjan, Wafi, and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. You can find them in Ireland, the UK and Spain too, with the same fun, food and pints.

Location: McCafferty’s Irish Bar, Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle

Opening hours: daily 10am to 2am

Contact: (0)58 599 3623 | @mccaffertysjvc

Images: McCafferty’s Instagram