Travelling from Dubai just got even better as Emirates announces new flights on popular routes

Whether you are heading to London, Mauritius, Dublin or China, there will soon be extra daily services to choose from with Emirates airline.

A fourth daily flight to London Gatwick

From Sunday February 8 2026, Emirates will introduce a fourth daily flight between Dubai and London Gatwick. The new service will leave Dubai at 5.05pm GST, landing in London at 8.50pm local time. For the return journey, the flight departs London Gatwick at 11.55pm local time and touches down in Dubai at 11am GST. This will be the final flight of the day on the busy Dubai to London route, giving travellers even more flexibility when planning their trips.

Three flights a day to Mauritius

If you are planning a holiday near the beach, there is good news. From Monday December 1 2025, Emirates will add a third daily flight to Mauritius. The new service leaves Dubai at 6.55am GST and arrives on the island at 1.40pm local time. Return flights depart at 6.30pm local time and land in Dubai at 1.10am GST the next day. With three flights a day, travellers can now pick a schedule that works best for them.

More options for Dublin

Starting Sunday October 26 2025, Emirates will operate a third daily service to Dublin. The new flight leaves Dubai at 2.10am GST, arriving in Ireland at 6.25am local time. The return service departs Dublin at 8.25am local time and lands in Dubai at 8pm GST. This early morning option gives Irish travellers a new way to connect with Dubai while complementing the existing afternoon and evening flights.

Hangzhou route gets an upgrade

Emirates only launched flights to Hangzhou in China at the end of July, but demand has been so strong that the service is already being upgraded. From Sunday October 26 2025, the Boeing 777-300ER will be replaced with the Airbus A350, offering a newer aircraft and updated cabin experience. The flight will also move to an earlier schedule. It will depart Dubai at 4.15am GST and land in Hangzhou at 4pm local time.

Image: What’s On Archive