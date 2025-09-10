Add a new destination to your winter bucket list

new flight routes whatson.ae are regularly launched by airlines in and out of the UAE, connecting the emirates and its residents with a whole host of wanderlust-inducing destinations. And if Vienna has been high on your travel bucket list for a while, then take note, as Austrian Airlines is set to launch its “Dubai Deal” this winter.

From December 1, 2025 until March 2026, Austrian Airlines will introduce five weekly low-cost flights between Vienna and Dubai, with return fares from a wallet-friendly EUR314 (roughly Dhs1,350).

The Dhs1,350 Economy Light fare includes a hand luggage allowance of 8kg. Those travelling a little heavier will want to book Economy Classic, priced from EUR374 (roughly Dhs1,610) return, while return Business Class fares start from EUR699 (Dhs3,005).

Lean price, lean aircraft

Austrian Airlines has called its Dubai Deal a ‘winter trial’, and will operate the low-cost flights between Dubai and the capital city on an A320neo, rather than one of the airline’s long-haul jets.

So, what does that mean? Well, there will be no in-flight entertainment, so you’ll want to come prepared for the five-and-a-half hour flight. However, the airline promises ‘new options and features’ to enhance the in-flight experience. Onboard catering through the Austrian Melangerie will also be available throughout.

Whether the flight route becomes a permanent fixture depends on the trial’s success.

Flight schedule

Flight OS89 departs Vienna at 6.55pm every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, arriving in Dubai at 3.40am local time the next day.

The return flight OS90 leaves Dubai at 6.05am and lands in Vienna at 9.25am.

Your mini Vienna bucket list

Vienna, also known of the ‘City of Music’, is one one of Europe’s most culturally rich cities, boasting baroque architecture and endless museums and art galleries. Vienna has been synonymous with music for centuries, and was home to Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert and Johann Strauss.

As well as it’s quaint coffee houses, Vienna also boasts a beautiful festive market in the winter. And with flights launching just in time for Christmas, perhaps it could serve as a good long weekend for a festive getaway?

When: From December 1, 2025 until March 2026

Fares: From Dhs1,350

Book: austrianairlines.ag

Lead image: Getty, Inside image: Unsplash