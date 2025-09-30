There’s a huge lineup for the Dubai 7s already for 2025

The Emirates Dubai 7s is back this November — and it’s bringing some serious star power to The Sevens Stadium. From November 28 to 30, festival-goers can expect three days packed with sport, entertainment, and music, headlined by global icons Tinie Tempah, Sean Paul, Shaggy, and DJ EZ.

Kicking off the party vibes, British rapper Tinie Tempah will light up the Beats on 2 stage on Saturday, November 29. With chart-toppers like Pass Out, Written in the Stars, and Frisky, Tinie has cemented his status as one of the UK’s most successful artists, boasting multiple number-one singles, Brit and MOBO awards, and unforgettable live performances.

Joining him on the Frequency on 8 stage that same night are two legends of dancehall and reggae fusion: Sean Paul and Shaggy. Sean Paul, the Jamaican superstar behind era-defining tracks Get Busy, Temperature, and more recently No Liewith Dua Lipa, promises to deliver one of the weekend’s standout sets. Shaggy, meanwhile, will bring his unmistakable hits — think It Wasn’t Me, Boombastic and Angel — ensuring a nostalgic, feel-good party for the crowd.

On Sunday, November 30, DJ EZ takes over Beats on 2. Known as one of the greatest UK garage DJs of all time, his technical mastery and energy guarantee a set that will keep fans moving until the very last beat. The festival’s final closing act is still under wraps, with organisers promising another huge name to be revealed soon.

But it’s not just about the music — the Emirates Dubai 7s is the Middle East’s biggest sports and entertainment event, drawing more than 80,000 fans each year. Expect elite rugby, cricket, netball, and fitness competitions alongside family-friendly activities, themed fancy dress fun, and top-tier hospitality.

Tickets are available now at emiratesdubai7s.com, with one-day, three-day, and hospitality packages on offer. Whether you’re here for the sport, the music, or the festival vibes, this is one weekend you don’t want to miss. See you at the Dubai 7s 2025…