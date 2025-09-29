New restaurant openings, music festivals, markets and so much more

If you’re looking for things to do in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this October, then you’re in the right place. From food festivals to music gigs and the hottest new hotels and restaurants, here are 20 fabulous things to do in the UAE in October 2025.

From October 1: Welcome the return of Dubai Fountain

Emaar used summer 2025 to give the Dubai Fountain a glow-up, and after a five-month hiatus, the star Dubai attraction is back in action from October 1. Behind the scenes, the fountain has had a major upgrade. The base has been fitted with a brand new, water-resistant floor to replace the old surface, plus a waterproof layer and insulation system. New glowing blue tiles have been added to give the lake extra an extra sparkle. Shows will take place every 30mins from 6pm to 11pm each evening, with two afternoon shows at 1pm and 1.30pm during the week and 2pm and 2.30pm on weekends. The best news? It’s absolutely free. But if you want to book a restaurant nearby, here are 42 options with the best views.

Location: Outside Dubai Mall, in front of Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

When: Relaunches October 1 Visit: @emaardubai

October 2 to 12: Get some belly laughs at Dubai Comedy Festival

Ready for some laughs this October? Well, you have lots of options (and even languages) to choose from. Dubai Comedy Festival, the biggest laughter festival in Dubai, will bring more than 50 comedians to the city for laugh-out-loud shows from October 2 to 12. Among the highlights, headliners include Joanne McNally, Omid Djalili, Mo Amer and Tom Segura.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Opera, and New Covent Garden Theatre

When: October 2 to 12

Tickets: From Dhs115 (show dependent)

Book: dubaicomedyfest.ae

From October 2: Check out an immersive new art exhibition

Eager for a fresh art adventure? Head to kanvas Dubai this October for NOWADEUS, a mesmerizing large-scale immersive experience by New Zealand-based multidisciplinary artist Tim Christie and The Grid.Inside the space, seven towering “icons of today” take shape: bold, striking symbols of our modern-day obsessions: technology, fitness, beauty, fame, materialism, outrage, and power. The experience challenges you to confront what truly holds sway over your attention in today’s world. It’s free entry and runs until November 7.

Location: kanvas, Al Khayat Avenue, 19th Street, Al Quoz

When: Weekdays, October 2 to November 7

Visit: @kanvas_dubai

October 2 and 4: Witness some thrilling NBA action in the capital

NBA is making a slam dunk return to the capital this October, and you can now lock in your seats for one of the biggest sporting events of the year. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games will see the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers face off in two action-packed pre-season games at Etihad Arena.

Location: Etihad Arena

When: October 2 and 4

Tickets: From Dhs225

Book: etihadarena.ae

From October 2: Dive into the world’s highest infinity pool

There’s a new reason to look up in Dubai, and it’s 310 metres high. Tattu Sky Pool, one of three exciting new culinary experiences atop Ciel Dubai Marina, will welcome guests from October 2, and it’s set to become the world’s highest infinity pool. The views? Full city. The vibe? The rates? Start from Dhs300 in the opening period. It’s part of Tattu Dubai, the first international outpost of the UK-born restaurant brand, and it’s going to be a tri-fecta of glamourous pan-Asian dining, a soaring pool, and a chic sky lounge.

Location: Ciel Dubai Marina

When: Soft opening from October 2, grand opening from October 10

Book: tattu.me

October 3 to 16: Snap up some bargains at the Dubai Home Festival

Interested in interior design? In the middle of a major renovation? Or do you love to do up your home? If the answer is yes, then you’ll want to know about Dubai Home Festival – returning for two weeks this month. Whether you want to do up your interiors or redesign your garden space, you’ll find everything you need at this home festival, which will be happening across malls and home stores across Dubai. Discounts of up to 75% are available at some big home store names, and there will be special activations and events across the emirate.

Location: Dubai-wide

When: October 3 to 16

Visit: visitdubai.com

From October 6: Dine at the legendary Carbone

Long-awaited Carbone arrives at Atlantis The Royal this October, adding to an already-impressive collection of restaurants that already features a Nobu beach club, Dinner by Heston and Milos. Carbone, renowned as an impossible-to-get-into celeb favourite in New York, marks its ninth global location when it arrives in Dubai. Promising a menu of Italian-American dishes – including the famous spicy rigatoni – and retro, glamourous interiors, it’s set to be one of the hottest tickets in town.

Location: Atlantis The Royal

When: From October 6

Book: @carbonedxb

October 9 to 26: Say Prost to a huge Oktoberfest celebration

Grand Hyatt Dubai’s Oktoberfest is back for its 17th year with one of the city’s biggest Bavarian parties. Inside the traditional Grand Oktoberfest Tent, expect pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and giant 1-litre steins of German hops, all set to the tunes of Munich’s Die Kirchdorfer Oktoberfest Band. Every weekend brings a lively Bavarian feast, and Sundays add a family-friendly Bavarian brunch complete with live music, hearty classics, and plenty of cheer.

Location: Grand Oktoberfest Tent, Grand Hyatt Dubai

When: Every Thursday to Saturday from October 9 to 26

Price: Dhs199 per person (buffet only, drinks charged separately)

Book: @grandhyattdubai

From October 10: Snap up a bargain at Ripe Market

Ripe Market has quickly become a staple in the things to do in Dubai, and it returns to its home at Dubai Police Academy Park from Saturday October 10. The market is a shopper’s paradise full of small businesses with stalls selling jewellery, clothes, accessories, children’s toys and so much more. You can make a full day of an outing here as there are so many delicious food vendors and activities to keep little ones entertained. There’s a petting zoo, pony rides, art workshops and so much more so they really won’t be bored for a second. You’ll find it at its flagship home, Academy Park, every weekend. The market is open Saturdays from 9am to 9pm and Sundays 9am to 7pm.

Location: Ripe Market, Academy Park

When: Saturday and Sunday from October 10

Visit: @ripemarket

From October 14: Take a walk on the wild side at Dubai Safari Park

After a little hibernation (away from the sun), Dubai Safari Park will reopen its doors on October 14. The park is home to about 3,000 animals, from tigers, gibbons, moon bears, lions, elephants, giraffes, camels, Arabian oryx, Arabian wolves, mountain gazelles, and much more. Over the summer, the park closes its doors to protect the health of the animals (and visitors, of course). At the moment, no announcements have been made regarding any upgrades or new animals added to the roster, but we will let you know if we sniff out anything. Read more here.

Location: Al Warqa, Hatta Road

When: From October 14

Book: dubaisafari.ae

From October 15: Check in for a sleek city stay at Mandarin Oriental Downtown

Dubai’s second serving of Mandarin Oriental opulence lands in Downtown this October. Set within the architecturally striking Wasl Tower, the new hotel is already turning heads thanks to what will be the tallest ceramic façade in the region. The new Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai, will feature 259 elegant rooms and suites, plus 224 branded residences, a collection of gourmet restaurants and a next-level spa. Foodies can expect a collection of 10 exquisite concepts and bars, spanning French, Chinese, Greek, Italian cuisine, and more.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road

When: October

Book: mandarinoriental.com

From October 15: Experience the world in one place with the return of Global Village

Year after year, Global Village Dubai draws in over 10 million guests, making it one of Dubai’s most popular outdoor attractions. Think of it as one big shopping mall under the night sky, but it offers items from all over the world. Besides the endless kiosks selling clothes, jewellery, shoes, grocery items, homeware, cosmetics, perfumes and more, you can enjoy a range of cuisines spanning the globe. To top it all off, there are cultural shows, roaming entertainment, and entertainment zones the whole family will love. Global Village will reopen on October 15. We’ll see you there.

Location: Dubailand, Dubai

When: October 15

Book: globalvillage.ae

October date TBC: Check out the seaside outposts of two homegrown heroes

Two local legends come together for an exciting new dual dining concept, opening at Club Vista Mare this October. Canary Beach will be ‘West Coast’ inspired, while The MAINE Palm will bring inspiration from the ‘East Coast’ to the new shorefront location. There will be four different dining spaces, including multiple lounge bars, a terrace, seaside dining, beach beds, cabanas and much more to choose from, so you can decide what vibe you want to choose.

Location: Club Vista Mare

When: October

Book: @canarybeach

October 17 and 24: Plan a big night out around the return of Pacha Icons

After a huge summer residency at Destino Five Ibiza, Pacha Icons returns to Dubai for the winter, promising to bring some huge DJ sets and festivals to Playa Pacha at FIVE LUXE. It all kicks off with the season opening party headlined by Carl Cox on October 17, then on October 24 Blondish graces the decks, bringing her high-energy sound back to the city.

Location: Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE

When: October 17 (Carl Cox), October 24 (Blondish)

Tickets: From Dhs150

Book: platinumlist.net

October 24 to November 2: Sing-along to Summer Nights at Grease the Musical

Dubai Opera’s next musical extravaganza comes in the form of the brilliant Grease the Musical, shaking and sliding into Dubai Opera this October.Grease the Musical follows ‘good girl’ Sandy and cool but ‘bad-boy’ greaser, Danny. They had a secret romance but broke it off as they didn’t live close to each other. This all changes as their paths cross once again. But Danny needs to keep up his image, and peer pressure is keeping them apart. Can Danny still keep Sandy in his life, or will it all fall apart?

Location: Dubai Opera

When: Friday, October 24 to November 2

Tickets: From Dhs280

Book: @dubaiopera

October 24: Party on the Vengabus in Abu Dhabi

The Vengaboys are bringing their biggest 90s hits to Abu Dhabi as Bla Bla Bar Yas Marina hosts the ultimate throwback party this October. The 90s hitmakers behind Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom and We Like to Party will bring their signature bubblegum pop to the UAE capital for one night only on October 24.

Location: Bla Bla Bar, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

When: October 24

Price: From Dhs 300

Book: @blablabarabudhabi

October 25: Witness the jewel in the crown of Showdown Week with UFC 321

It’s a stacked card for UFC 321 as the annual fighting championship descends on the capital. The main card will see Tom Aspinall face off against Cyril Gane in the heavyweight title bout. As well as the main event on Saturday October 25, we can expect a week of Showdown Week fun, with weigh-ins, concerts and much more.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

When: October 25

Tickets: From Dhs495

Book: etihadarena.ae

October 25 and 26: Check out a cool homegrown foodie fixture

What The Food returns to Alserkal Avenue this October for two days of talks, workshops, masterclasses, pop-ups and filml screenings. Created around the theme’ Disrupting the Table’, highlights include two panels dedicated to the UAE food scene, a talk by acclaimed British-Indian chef Asma Khan, and activations by Alserkal favourites like Lila Molina, Nightjar and Cinema Akil.

Location: Alserkal Avenue

When: October 25 and 26

Visit: @alserkalavenue @whatthefoodbyalserkal

October 29: Rock out at a Stereophonics gig

Welsh rockers Stereophonics are returning to Dubai for a huge gig on October 29 as part of their highly anticipated Stadium Anthems Tour. The tour promises all their greatest hits over their incredible three-decade-long career. Expect a mix of all the fan favourites such as Dakota, Maybe Tomorrow, and Local Boy in the Photograph. But the rockers will also bang out tunes from their latest album, Make ‘Em Laugh, Make ‘Em Cry, Make ‘Em Wait.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

When: October 29

Price: From Dhs295

Book: @cocacolaarena

October date TBC: Dine at the hands of one of Dubai’s top chefs

Neha Mishra, chef, restaurateur, Kinoya; and Panchali Mahendra, CEO of Atelier House Hospitality, bringing to you concepts like 11Woodfire, Gerbou, Mohalla and more, are teaming up for an exciting new concept opening this October. Say hello to Tezukuri – temaki bar and kissa speakeasy, bringing a new style of social dining to Downtown. The menu will feature a diverse selection of temaki, freshly prepared to preserve flavour and texture. The set-up of the venue and the concept will be such that diners will be able interact with chefs during meal preparation, making for a refined, interactive dining experience.

Location: Downtown

When: From October

Book: @tezukuridubai