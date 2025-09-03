Make the most of the long weekend with food and drinks across Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is serving up a long weekend, and we are not wasting it. Whether you are in the mood for rooftop belly dancing, Greek cocktails, a Moroccan couscous feast, or just coffee and cake, the city has lined up something for every appetite. Think of it as your cheat sheet to eating, drinking, and living your best life before Monday comes knocking.

Marmoura – Beirut Mornings

Start your day the Lebanese way at Marmoura. For Dhs65, the table fills with warm bread, dips, eggs, olives and fresh vegetables, all served in colourful ceramics that feel like they have come straight from Beirut. It is wholesome, hearty, and the perfect way to ease into the morning.

Location: Building 2, Marsana, Al Hudayriat Island

Times: Daily, 10am to 1pm

Cost: Dhs65 per person

Contact: +971 56 537 2000

Salt & Caramel – Coffee & Cake

Sometimes the simplest pleasures are the sweetest. Salt & Caramel is a cosy all-day café where coffee meets cake in perfect harmony. For Dhs50, you get a freshly brewed coffee and one of their irresistible baked cakes. An easy excuse for a midweek pause.

Location: Al Bandar, Al Raha Beach

Times: Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 10pm

Cost: Dhs50 for coffee and cake

Contact: +971 50 501 5052

Cho Gao Marina Walk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cho Gao Marina Walk (@chogaomarinawalk)

Cho Gao has just reopened this week, and it is already pulling in the crowds. The pan-Asian spot serves punchy flavours that travel across the continent, from Thai curries to fresh sashimi and Vietnamese salads, all set against a chic waterfront backdrop. Come early for dinner, then stay late when the terrace turns into a buzzing alfresco lounge. Cho Gao is the kind of place that makes you want to linger a little longer.

Location: Marina Walk, InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Times: Tuesday to Saturday, 5pm to 12am

Cost: À la carte

Contact: +971 56 533 2273

Ornina Arabian Lounge – Legendary Couscous Friday

Friday lunch gets a Moroccan makeover at Ornina Arabian Lounge. Their couscous is fragrant, hearty and full of flavour, served in a setting that is just as stunning as the plates. Even better, you will get 50 percent off every couscous dish.

Location: Ornina Arabian Lounge, Al Bandar, Al Raha Beach

Times: Friday, 2pm to 6pm

Cost: 50 percent off couscous dishes

Contact: +971 50 69 69 312

Teatro

If your idea of a good night out involves theatre on a plate, Teatro is where you should be. Their evening brunch is less buffet and more curated journey, with every dish made to impress. From Asian bites to European classics, each course is designed to surprise. Pair it with cocktails, or keep it simple with soft drinks. Either way, you will leave happy.

Location: Park Rotana Abu Dhabi

Times: Friday and Saturday, 6pm to 1am

Cost: Dhs219 with soft beverages | Dhs319 with selected beverages and cocktails | Dhs 120 (kids 6–12)

Contact: +971 2 657 3317

Ishtar – Layali Ishtar

Ishtar brings the drama of the East to Yas Marina nights. Between the belly dancing, the cocktails, and the unbeatable rooftop views, this is the kind of evening that pulls you right into the weekend spirit. The terrace sets the mood, the entertainment keeps it alive, and the food is the final flourish.

Location: Ishtar, Yas Marina

Times: Wednesday to Sunday, 9pm onwards

Contact: +971 50 402 2293

Amerigos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amerigos Yas Island (@amerigosyasisland)

Amerigos knows how to throw a fiesta. Their Saturday night brunch serves Mexican favourites with a side of fun. Tostadas, fresh salads, juicy carvings and pitchers of margaritas and sangria all keep the energy up. Add a lively terrace and a feel-good soundtrack, and you have a fiesta on Yas Island.

Location: Park Inn by Radisson, Yas Island

Times: Saturday, from 6:30pm

Cost: From Dhs169

Contact: +971 55 594 2695

Pappas Taverna – Greek Social

Pappas Taverna takes you to the Aegean without leaving Yas Island. Drinks start from Dhs40, each paired with a complimentary bite like kataifi cheese nests or smoky eggplant dip. The playlist mixes Greek remixes with familiar tunes, the cocktails are light and citrusy, and the vibe is pure holiday mode.

Location: W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

Times: Daily, 6pm to 11pm

Cost: From Dhs40 including a complimentary snack

Contact: +971 2 656 0000

The Warehouse – Teacher’s Night

The Warehouse pairs Mediterranean-inspired plates with a killer wine list, but Thursdays to Saturdays they also give teachers something extra to smile about. Enjoy 30 percent off food and drinks in a stylish, laid-back setting that is perfect for winding down.

Location: Pearl Rotana Capital Centre

Times: Thursday to Saturday, 5pm to 8pm

Cost: 30 percent off food and beverages

Contact: +971 2 307 5551

Kamoon – A Taste of Arabia by the Sea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamoon Restaurant (@kamoonrestaurant)

Kamoon is made for slow evenings by the water. With the Arabian Sea as your backdrop, the menu unfolds like a love letter to Middle Eastern cuisine. Expect sizzling grills, fragrant spices and dishes made for sharing. Add warm hospitality and twinkling starlit dining, and you have a timeless Abu Dhabi experience.

Location: Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana

Times: Weekdays, 12pm to 12am | Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 1am

Contact: +971 2 657 0000