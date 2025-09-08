Drivers, take note as there are more traffic diversions announced by RTA as work begins on the highly anticipated Dubai Metro Blue Line

No one loves sitting in traffic, but if you want to steer clear of jams, it pays to know what roads are closed. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced new diversions as construction ramps up on the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line.

The latest change sees the closure of the road leading to the multi-storey car park at Centrepoint Station from Airport Road. Directional signage has been put in place, and the RTA is urging drivers to plan alternative routes to avoid delays. According to Khaleej Times, the taxi stands previously located at the front of the Centrepoint station has been relocated to ease passenger flow and reduce congestion.

Areas around Creek Station are also impacted as early works continue.

With the Dubai Metro Blue Line set to open on September 9, 2029, aka 09-09-29 (an ode to the opening of the original Dubai Metro), work is on ‘full-speed-ahead’ mode, meaning we could expect more road closures to be announced.

Here’s everything we know about the Dubai Metro Blue Line

The above map was shared by the Dubai Media Office back in November 2023. Although not confirmed, we now know more or less what route the Blue Line will follow when it is operational.

The Blue Line will connect to the existing Centrepoint station on the Red Line and to Creek station on the Green Line.

From Centrepoint, the Blue Line will run through Mirdif, where there will be a station (most likely) outside Mirdif City Centre Mall. From here it will pass through Al Warqa and then Dubai International City 1, Dubai International City 2 and 3, and Dubai Silicon Oasis before arriving at its last station at Dubai International Academic City.

From Creek, the Blue Line will make its way over the Dubai Creek and will have a station in Dubai Festival City and Dubai Creek Harbour before moving to the Ras Al Khor Industrial Area. From here, it will move towards Dubai International City 1 station, where it will connect with the line coming from Centrepoint – essentially making this metro station a junction (transfer station).

With the launch of the Blue Line, Dubai International Airport will now be easily accessible to people staying in nine new areas. The new route will also benefit students in Dubai International Academic City, thus reducing the need for buses, taxis, and personal cars.

What’s On is keeping track of any huge progress announcements, so stay tuned.

Images: RTA