Brent has inched up this month, so expect steady or slightly higher pump prices when the new rates land

Heads up for motorists: the UAE’s Fuel Price Committee will reveal October 2025 petrol and diesel prices in the coming days, with the update due by September 30. Monthly revisions are closely watched in the UAE, and this time the global backdrop suggests we could see steady to slightly higher prices rather than a sharp jump.

For context, September’s rates nudged higher from August for petrol, while diesel dipped. The current board reads Super 98 at Dh2.70, Special 95 at Dh2.58, E-Plus at Dh2.51, and diesel at Dh2.66. Since the UAE deregulated fuel prices in 2015, monthly adjustments tend to track global oil markets—so what happens to Brent and US crude matters at the pump.

Right now, oil has firmed on supply jitters and geopolitics, Brent over $68 and US crude above $64, with lower US stockpiles and tighter diesel supply in Europe adding pressure. Offsetting that, Iraq’s restart of Kurdish exports and higher OPEC+ output are helping keep a lid on bigger spikes. Put together, it points to no dramatic swing unless tensions escalate before the UAE posts the final numbers.

What this means for your week: if you’re running close to empty, topping up before month-end won’t hurt; if the committee opts for a marginal rise, it’s unlikely to be a wallet shock. Either way, we’ll update you the moment the new tariff goes live so you can plan commutes, road trips, and delivery runs with real numbers rather than guesswork.

Keep an eye on this space for the confirmed October rates as soon as they’re released.

