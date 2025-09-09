If your UAE internet has felt slower than usual, you are not alone

Over the past long weekend, users across the UAE noticed delays with browsing, streaming and even video calls. As per The National, the issue comes down to damaged undersea cables in the Red Sea, which could take weeks to repair.

Reported over the long weekend

The slowdown began on Saturday, September 6, after what The National described as “a series of cable outages in the Red Sea”. The disruption has not only impacted the Emirates but also affected connections across the wider Middle East, as well as India and Pakistan. The problems were made worse when Microsoft’s Azure cloud, the world’s second largest cloud provider, was affected by the outages, leading to service issues in several countries.

How it affects the UAE

During the long weekend, many internet users in the UAE noticed slower browsing speeds and patchy connections. DownDetector, a website that tracks service complaints, showed reports of problems on both Du and Etisalat networks. While services were not cut off completely, the experience for users was noticeably slower, particularly when using cloud-based platforms, video calls, or streaming services.

Why repairs take time

Undersea internet cables are essential for global connectivity, and fixing them is not a quick job. Dr Sarath Raj, project director of the satellite ground station at Amity University in Dubai, told The National that the process requires specialised ships to locate the fault, lift the cable from the seabed, repair or splice it, and then test the line before restoring service. Weather conditions and ship availability can also add to the delay.

When service could return to normal

Experts say it could take anywhere from two to six weeks before internet speeds in the UAE are fully back to normal. Until then, users may notice slower connections, especially during peak hours.

Image: Unsplash