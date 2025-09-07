Cable outages in the Red Sea have severely affected internet service across the UAE and wider Middle East

Over the long weekend, internet service across the UAE has been reduced, slowed and in some cases stopped working completely, with users across both du and Etisalat reporting internet issues.

As per The National, the reason for slow internet across the UAE is due to ‘a series of cable outages in the Red Sea’ on Saturday, September 6, which has impacted internet use not just in the UAE, but across the Middle East. The issues arose when Microsoft’s Azure cloud, the world’s second-largest cloud provider, was impacted by the Red Sea cable outages.

On Saturday night, the US tech company stated as per Reuters, that, “We do expect higher latency on some traffic that previously traversed through the Middle East. Network traffic that does not traverse through the Middle East is not impacted. We’ll continue to provide daily updates, or sooner if conditions change,” Microsoft said.

Overnight, services were rerouted through alternative network paths to restore internet service to the region.

A Reddit thread that began yesterday, Saturday, September 6, has garnered over 80 comments from users highlighting internet issues in the UAE.