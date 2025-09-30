Super 98 rises to Dhs2.77, Special 95 to Dhs2.66, E-Plus to Dhs2.58 and diesel to Dhs2.71 starting October 1

Fuel boards are set to change this week, and your wallet will feel a small nudge rather than a shove. The UAE Fuel Price Committee has confirmed October’s rates: Super 98 at Dhs2.77, Special 95 at Dhs2.66, E-Plus 91 at Dhs2.58, and diesel at Dhs2.71 per litre, effective Tuesday, October 1. That’s a modest uptick from September’s prices, which sat at Dhs2.70, Dhs2.58, and Dhs2.51 for petrol grades, and Dhs2.66 for diesel.

If you’re the designated road-trip planner or just timing your weekly top-up, the move is small enough that it shouldn’t derail plans, but it’s worth clocking. A typical 50-litre fill of Special 95 will now come in around Dhs133 instead of roughly Dhs129, the sort of difference you notice most if your routine includes school runs, weekend drives, and a lot of AC time at the lights. The broader backdrop remains the same: the committee updates pump prices monthly to mirror global oil trends, giving everyone a transparent read on costs before the new month starts.

For daily life, it’s the planning that helps. Delivery drivers and commuters can schedule one last September fill if tanks are near empty; staycationers plotting an October escape can budget with real numbers, not guesswork. And for those who obsess over the little wins, tracking which stations along your route move fastest on price board updates can shave a few dirhams and a few minutes from your day.

The lifestyle upside to monthly clarity is that you can build fuel into the same spreadsheet you use for brunches, gym memberships and that growing list of concert tickets. The downside is that yes, you will now have a new number to recite at the office coffee machine. But with October’s shift measured in fils, the conversation should be brief.

If anything bigger changes, it will come with November’s update. For now, October is set, so drive accordingly.