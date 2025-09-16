More homes, fewer price jumps? UAE property prices could look very different soon

Been thinking about renting a new place? Or maybe buying, but the numbers just haven’t felt right? Good news is coming your way. UAE property prices are expected to cool down in 2026, as around 150,000 new homes hit the market.

According to Moody’s, over 150,000 new homes are scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2027, which may lead to “a modest price correction starting in 2026.” It’s not a crash, but it could mean more breathing room, especially if rent feels tight or you’ve been finding it tough to get on the property ladder. Here’s what it actually means for you.

A cool-down is coming

The next phase of the UAE property market looks calmer. With more homes entering the mix, price spikes could slow, giving both renters and buyers a bit of breathing room. It’s not about sudden drops, just a shift toward a market that’s a little less frantic and a lot more open.

More homes, more choice

With more supply on the horizon, the market is tipped to become more balanced. This could mean more realistic pricing on apartments, less fierce competition for rentals, and, in some areas, a better chance to negotiate as a buyer. Villas may stay in demand, but the pressure should ease slightly there, too.

*Green communities in Dubai: What residents and investors need to know*

*Inside Jumeirah Bay Island: Dubai’s most expensive neighbourhood*

What this means for renters

If you’re renting, you may see more options and fairer prices by 2026. Landlords will likely have to compete more – especially in the apartment segment – which means more room for renters to find something that suits both lifestyle and budget.

For buyers, timing is key

Looking to buy? Keep an eye on the market from now on. As supply grows, developers may offer more flexible terms or incentives. While the UAE property market isn’t crashing, a cooler phase might open up smarter opportunities, especially for first-time buyers or those upgrading from rental.