These UAE visa updates are to do with your salary

There are new UAE visit visa rules and this time it’s to do with salary requirements. The new rule brought in highlights how much income a resident must have to sponsor relatives or friends in the country. The update to the UAE visit visa rules salary requirements is part of a wider plan to attract more visitors and skilled talent from around the world.

New visa categories and changes explained

On Monday, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) announced new visit visa categories and updated the conditions for several existing visas. These changes aim to make the UAE more open and attractive to professionals, entrepreneurs, and visitors, especially in areas like technology, artificial intelligence, tourism, and entertainment.

Salary requirement for inviting family members

Residents who wish to sponsor their relatives now have to meet certain salary levels. If the visitor is a first-degree relative, such as a parent or child, the host in the UAE must earn at least Dh4,000 per month. For second- or third-degree relatives, the required salary is Dhs8,000 per month.

Salary requirement for inviting friends

If a resident wants to invite a friend who is not a relative, the monthly salary requirement is higher. In this case, the host must earn a minimum of Dh15,000. This is to make sure that the visitor has proper support during their stay.

Why these updates were made

According to Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director general of ICP, the new rules were introduced after careful studies of current and future residency needs in the UAE. The authority looked at global trends, customer feedback, and the country’s long-term goals.

The changes are designed to balance humanitarian needs with economic growth. They also aim to make it easier for people to explore opportunities in the UAE, improve quality of life, and strengthen the country’s role as a hub for business, tourism, and innovation.

