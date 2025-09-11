Starting Friday, forecasters say the heat will begin to dip as convective clouds build, bringing a chance of rain, dusty winds and patchy fog through the weekend

If your weather app has been stuck on “sauna” for weeks, just like everyone else’s in the UAE, we have some good news for you. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) is calling a gradual cool-down from Friday. And that could include a run of unsettled skies right across the weekend. According to a briefing reported on Wednesday, convective clouds are expected to pop up over the eastern and southern parts of the country, with showers possible from mid-week rolling into Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That means slightly lower daytime highs and a better chance of a breeze. However not all areas will see rain, and conditions will swing between sunny, hazy and cloudy as systems move through.

The NCM’s daily bulletin adds some practical detail for planners. Expect humid nights and early mornings (especially in the west) with a chance of mist or light fog, plus light to moderate winds freshening at times during the day, kicking up dust and sand and trimming visibility on open roads. Seas are forecast to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea, which is good news if you’re eyeing a boat day, just keep an eye on updates before you cast off.

Taken together, it’s the kind of pattern we see as the country edges out of peak summer: a touch cooler by day, cooler again at night, and more variety in the sky. If you’ve been waiting to swap mall walks for outdoor evenings, this is your cue, just pack patience for the odd dusty spell and keep your plans flexible if you’re heading east for hikes or mountain drives.

NCM has also been logging noticeably cooler dawn lows this week with 23.7°C on Tuesday at Al Heben Mountain (Fujairah) and 23.1°C on Wednesday at Al FarFar (Fujairah), a small but telling sign that the furnace is easing.

#أقل_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة صباح هذا اليوم 22.7 درجة مئوية في جبل الحبن (الفجيرة) الساعة 02:00 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.

The #lowest_temperature recorded over the country today is 22.7°C in Al Heben Mountain (Fujairah) at 02:00 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/IZCH9OlTgT — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) September 11, 2025

The best way to track it all? Follow the NCM on social and check its radar and five-day outlook before you head out; the agency has already flagged the late-week shift on its channels. For drivers, that means topping up Nol and leaving extra buffer on highways when dust picks up; for beach-bound types, it’s a case of scanning the morning forecast and timing your swim. Either way, the change everyone’s been waiting for is finally in the air.