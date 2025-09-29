Cooler weather hits parts of the UAE with temperatures dropping to 22ºC amid fog and dust

Get ready for a change in the UAE weather as The National Centre of Meteorology has warned of fog, light winds, and a chance of rough seas. While daytime temperatures will stay hot in some areas, certain spots could see a dip to 22ºC, making it feel noticeably cooler. Roads may be dusty in places, and the sea could be a little choppy.

Fog and rough areas

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued warnings for fog and rough seas in the UAE. Drivers should take extra care, especially in low visibility conditions. Boaters are also advised to be cautious as the sea can be choppy in some areas.

Wind and dust

Light to moderate winds from the southwest to northwest will blow across the country during the day. These winds may pick up at times, reaching speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour. This could lead to dust being blown around, so it is a good idea to keep an eye out for reduced visibility on roads.

Temperature changes

The UAE will see a mix of temperatures across different areas. Some places could get as cool as 22ºC, while the hottest spots may reach 40ºC. Dubai will have highs of around 39ºC and lows of 30ºC. Sharjah is expected to reach 39ºC during the day and cool down to 26ºC at night.

Humid conditions at night

Humidity is likely to increase during the night and into Tuesday morning. This is expected over some internal and coastal areas, making it feel a little warmer than the thermometer shows.

