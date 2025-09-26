The UAE weather is finally cooling down and it’s perfect for getting outside

Whether you’re planning a beach day or a stroll in the park, the UAE weather this weekend looks great for enjoying the outdoors. Coastal areas like Dubai and Abu Dhabi will stay warm, while eastern regions will enjoy fresh mornings. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) says skies will be mostly clear with some clouds, and there’s a chance of fog in certain areas early in the morning

Cooler mornings

The UAE is seeing cooler mornings in some inland areas like Al Ain and the eastern regions, with temperatures starting around 18°C in Raknah. Coastal areas such as Dubai remain warmer, with midday temperatures reaching 40°C and a ‘feels like’ 42°C.

Skies are mostly clear, though a few clouds may form in the east during the afternoon. It’s a warm day overall, but mornings were pleasantly fresh in parts of the country.

Saturday weather

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds across the UAE. Temperatures will be slightly warmer during the day, but mornings in inland areas like Al Ain will stay pleasant and cooler. Humidity could cause some low-lying fog or mist in certain coastal and inland spots early in the morning.

Winds will generally be gentle, but may pick up briefly in some areas, causing light dust to blow around. Sea conditions are calm in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, making it a good day for beach trips or water activities.

Sunday weather

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds in some regions. Coastal areas will feel warmer, while the east and inland regions will continue to enjoy cooler mornings. Early morning fog or mist may appear again in low-lying areas.

Winds will start from the southeast but turn northwesterly over the sea by late morning, bringing slightly choppier waters in parts of the Arabian Gulf. The Oman Sea will remain calm, making it another good day for outdoor plans.

Image: Sultan Al Neyadi Instagram