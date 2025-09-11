The upcoming Disney theme park castle in Abu Dhabi will truly be one of a kind…

In May this year, the UAE revealed that it will be getting its very own Disney theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi. As much as we can’t wait to hop on our flying carpets and fly on over, it may be a while before it opens, but Disney has just sprinkled a little bit of magical news to amp up the excitement. The Disney castle here in Abu Dhabi will, for the first time ever, feature a water element incorporated directly into the design.

The information was released via an episode of Disney’s We Call It Imagineering YouTube series, where Zach Riddley, Senior Vice President of Global Creative Strategy at Walt Disney Imagineering, confirmed that that Disney castle in Abu Dhabi ‘will stand apart from others around the world.’

He added that the UAE capital’s unique setting inspired the decision, stating, “Abu Dhabi is a city on the water and so we’re really excited about being able to incorporate water for the first time in the design of one of our castles.”

We already knew that this castle was going to be unique, as confirmed during the launch announcement. Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, stated that “This entertainment project marks a qualitative leap in theme park design, introducing a new concept that combines the latest technological innovations with groundbreaking architectural and design visions – including a one-of-a-kind modern castle that goes beyond anything Disney has created before.”

Details on the theme of the castle are not known, but we are keeping our eyes on any new developments.