Float into calm with an evening of floating breathwork and poolside yoga under the night sky

In collaboration with thy.self, W Dubai Mina Seyahi is hosting a unique wellness experience that combines floating breathwork and yoga. This evening session is designed to help you unwind, recharge, and reconnect with yourself in a relaxed poolside setting.

About thy.self

thy.self is a social wellness community and platform that makes self-care simple, inclusive, and relatable. Founded by Chloe Pierre, the brand ‘traces everything wellness back to truth, passion, culture, and accessibility.’

thy.self started as a space where people could see themselves reflected in wellness, wealth and beyond. They work with both community members and corporate groups, offering mindful movement, breathwork, and wellness guidance that is welcoming to everyone.

What to expect

Enjoy a one-hour session that combines floating breathwork with gentle, restorative yoga in the pool under the evening sky. You will be guided through breathing exercises to help you relax and release stress, while the yoga calms your mind. Floating in the water adds a unique sense of weightlessness and peace, helping you fully unwind. The session is designed to give you time to disconnect from your daily routine, focus on yourself, and leave feeling refreshed, calm, and recharged.

The details

The event is limited to just 15 spots, so early booking is recommended. Tickets cost Dhs250 per person, with Dhs100 redeemable at Ginger Moon. After the session, you can use this redeemable amount to enjoy a selection of dishes and drinks from the à la carte menu.

Location: W Dubai Mina Seyahi, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina

Times: Wednesday, September 17, 7pm to 8pm

Cost: Dhs250 with Dhs100 redeemable on food and drinks

Tickets: Book your spot

Contact: (04) 350 9999, @wdubaiminaseyahi

Image: Supplied