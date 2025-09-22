Football Escapes returns with Rooney, Owen, and Michael Dawson, two action-packed weeks for kids, a midweek parents’ match, and plenty of bragging rights

If your living room has recently doubled as a five-a-side pitch, here’s your sign to take it outdoors. Football Escapes is back at Jumeirah Beach Hotel this October, bringing serious star power and a healthy dose of fun. Across two week-long camps, young players aged five to fifteen get two hours of high-energy training each day with a roster that reads like a Premier League highlight reel: Wayne Rooney and Michael Dawson take charge from Monday, October 20 to Friday, October 24, before Michael Owen steps in from Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31. Yes, that Rooney and that Owen. Try to contain your inner commentator.

What sets this apart isn’t just the selfie potential, though fair warning, your camera roll will be 90% grinning kids and grass stains by Friday. Sessions are led by UEFA-licensed coaches alongside the legends, mixing technical drills, small-sided games, and loads of one-to-one encouragement. The focus is on skill, confidence, sportsmanship, and those crucial life lessons, like remembering your water bottle and that knee-slides are for grass, not kitchen tiles.

There are thoughtful touches at every turn. Once you book, your mini baller gets a personalised video message from the week’s ambassador and a signed shirt to treasure. On arrival, a personalised training kit is ready and waiting; and when the final whistle blows, every player goes home with a custom medal to show off at school on Sunday. Parents don’t have to watch from the sidelines, either. There’s a special midweek match on Wednesday, October 22, during the first camp and Wednesday, October 29, during the second, your chance to swap sandals for studs and share the pitch with football royalty. Consider it cross-training for cheering.

All the action unfolds at Janat Al Bahar, the hotel’s expansive outdoor venue perfect for precision passes and last-minute winners.

Spots tend to go fast, like, “Rooney in his prime through on goal” fast, so if your youngster dreams in volleys and victory dances, get moving.

For details and bookings, head to footballescapes.com/destinations/dubai.