If you love interactive dining and cooking your own food, Dubai’s hotpot scene is not to be missed

From spicy Szechuan broths to non-spicy options, there’s something for every taste at hotpot. Gather your friends or family, choose your favourite broths, and cook your own meal at the table for a fun and memorable dining experience.

Little Lamb Hot Pot

One of the most talked about hotpots in Dubai, Little Lamb has multiple locations so hotpot lovers are never far away. You can choose two different broth flavours and cook all your favourite ingredients. The menu also includes side dishes like scallion pancakes and dumplings, as well as main courses such as sweet and sour chicken and spicy shrimp.

Location: Multiple locations including Deira, JBR, Salah Al Din and more

Times: Timings vary

Contact: (04) 221 5111

Nine Squares

If you’re a lover of all things spicy and Szechuan, then Nine Squares is calling your name. You can choose 1, 2, 3 or 4 different broth flavours, making it perfect for groups or people who prefer different tastes. There are also mild broth options and a large variety of noodles including mung bean, egg, rice noodles and more. There is a dip station where you can make your own dipping sauce. The menu offers a wide variety of vegetables, meats and seafood to cook in your hotpot.

Location: Nine Squares, Jumeirah

Times: 12pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 834 3963

Seven Hotpot

Seven Hotpot in Dubai Marina is a great choice for those looking for delicious hotpot without breaking the bank. Perfect for friends, families or casual meals on a budget. The restaurant offers a variety of fresh vegetables, meats and seafood, and a DIY dipping sauce station to customise every bite. The chili oiled beef is a must-try for spice lovers.

Location: Seven Hotpot, Continental Tower, Dubai Marina

Times: 12pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 582 9977

Haidilao Hot Pot

Originating from Sichuan, China in 1994, Hai Di Lao is one of the world’s most popular hotpot chains and it’s in Dubai. The chain now has over 1,400 restaurants across 16 countries including China, Singapore, the USA, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia and the UK.

Location: Haidilao Hot Pot, Chinatown Dubai Mall

Times: 10am to 12am

Contact: (04) 221 7445

