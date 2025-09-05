Ramen has become one of Dubai’s favourite comfort foods, and the city is packed with steaming bowls of noodles, rich broths and tasty toppings

We’ve rounded up some of the best spots in the city where you can slurp your way through delicious bowls of ramen, from homegrown favourites to chef-led restaurants with recipes perfected over decades.

YUi Ramen House

A relaxed spot serving bowls of ramen packed with flavour. The signature paitan ramen with tender rib eye is a must-try, while the menu also features tasty veggie options. If you prefer something lighter, there are a few Japanese small plates and skewers to choose from.

Location: YUi, Ground Floor, Building 7, Dubai Design District

Times: Daily, 12pm to 10pm

Contact: (04) 243 4217

SIO by Reif

SIO by Reif is all about hearty, flavourful ramen bowls made with care. The signature SIO ramen is a must, featuring rich homemade broth, tender chicken, marinated egg and a bright citrus note.

Fans of spice can enjoy the broth-free spicy vongole ramen packed with fresh clams and a punch of yuzu togarashi.

Location: SIO by Reif, The Link, One&Only One Za’abeel

Times: Daily, 12pm to 11pm

No reservations, only walk ins

Konjiki Hototogisu

Tokyo’s Michelin-starred ramen house Konjiki Hototogisu by Chef Yamamotohas just landed on Palm Jumeirah with its second UAE branch at Palm Jumeriah Mall (previously known as Nakheel Mall) Slurp on award-winning ramen and more, while little ones enjoy a kids’ menu and play area. Prefer some peace and quiet? There’s a dedicated dining section just for you. The menu is built around the signature clam broth, a recipe that has been carefully refined to suit local tastes. Every bowl is designed to be rich, comforting and full of depth, making it a standout spot for ramen and other bites too.

Location: Ground floor, Palm Jumeirah Mall

Times: Daily 11am to 11pm

Contact: (04) 227 6811

IchiRyu Ramen House

This cosy ramen house at Wasl Ports brings a slice of Japan to Dubai. Enjoy bowls made from recipes perfected over decades. IchiRyu is also known for its Bocchi Seki seating (barriers dividing seats), giving solo diners a quiet spot to savour their ramen.

Location: IchiRyu Ramen House, Wasl Ports Views Building 7

Times: Daily, 11am to 12am

Contact: (050) 375 0354

