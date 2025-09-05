With over 210,000 years of human history, 34.2 square kilometres of adventure, and now even a UNESCO Heritage status, Mleiha National Park is a must-visit for culture-vultures, thrill-seekers and history lovers.

With culture, heritage, and a passion for preserving history at its core, Sharjah has cemented its status as a must-visit for authentic, locally inspired experiences. Among its starring attractions is Mleiha. Transformed into a National Park as of February 2025, this fascinating enclave invites guests to adventure across golden dunes, travel back in time to ancient civilisations and stay in dazzling eco-retreats.

To inspire your next visit, we asked Omar Jasim Al Ali – Manager, Mleiha & Strategic Projects, to talk us through what makes it so special.

What makes Mleiha so unique?

Mleiha is truly unique as it combines nature, history, adventure, and culture into one breathtaking destination.

Excavated since 1973, Mleiha is home to groundbreaking finds, including evidence of ancient human migration, a 4,500-year-old Umm an-Nar tomb, and Arabia’s only known ritual horse-and-camel burial. A must-visit is the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, which serves not only as a vital research institution but also as a dynamic educational experience that bring the region’s ancient past to life.

The history in Mleiha dates back to the stone age. What are some of the early artefacts you can see?

Mleiha is home to numerous stone tools from the Paleolithic and Neolithic periods, as well as tools from the Bronze and Iron Ages, offering direct evidence of early human craftsmanship and survival techniques.

A particularly fascinating feature is a collection of inscriptions that provide invaluable insights into the linguistic and cultural landscape of early Arabian civilisations.

What surprises people most when they visit Mleiha for the first time?

People are often taken aback by the sheer scale and beauty of the pristine desert surroundings. Many are surprised to learn that Mleiha is not just a historical site but an active excavation zone, with ongoing research revealing new discoveries regularly.

Are there any new experiences you can tell us about for this winter season?

This season, we are expanding access and refining our current experiences to make them more engaging for visitors across all ages. Adventure seekers can continue to enjoy the Dune Buggy Landscapes Tour, Sand Surfer rides, and horse riding along desert trails. For those interested in the science of the stars, our Stargazing Nights, Astronomy Events, and Space Camp offer unforgettable evenings under the open sky.

Visitors can also embark on archaeological journeys with the Valley of the Caves Tour, Jebel Buhais Tour, and the ArchaeoMOG and SUV Landscape Tours, each offering a deeper understanding of our region’s ancient past. And thrill-seekers can now take to the skies with Sky Adventures, the UAE’s first licensed paragliding centre, offering panoramic views over Mleiha’s extraordinary landscape.

Rather than continuously introducing new concepts, we focus on enhancing these signature experiences, ensuring every visit to Mleiha feels fresh, inspiring, and authentic.

We know there’s loads to do, but if you had to pick one, what is the must-visit Mleiha experience?

If I were to highlight just one that captures the very soul of this destination, it would be the glamping experience. To spend a night here is to rediscover a forgotten rhythm, one where comfort and authenticity coexist, and where the sunrise becomes a quiet lesson in serenity. This experience reflects what Mleiha stands for: a return to what is essential, a dialogue between heritage and horizon, and a moment of stillness in a world that moves too fast.

Plus, did you know?

As of July 2025, Faya Paleolandscape – the ancient desert location in Sharjah of which Mleiha National Park sits within the core – has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Only the second destination in the UAE to be placed on the list, it’s described by UNESCO as providing “valuable insights into human resilience in hyper-arid environments.”

