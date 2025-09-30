Yep you heard that right, now in Dubai instead of hopping on the Deliveroo app to order a burger or an acai bowl for your lunch, you can now get your next brunch outfit delivered instead.

Life has got even more convenient in Dubai for its residents and outfit crises are no longer going to be a thing. Deliveroo now offers customers in Dubai a chance to rent designer dresses and accessories from a curated collection and have them delivered straight to their doorstep in as little as 40 minutes. This launch shows the development of Deliveroo shopping as it expands beyond food, groceries, and everyday retail into the exciting world of fashion.

Deliveroo is partnering with platform Best Kept Shared, a fashion rental platform founded in the UAE that offers same-day rentals, fit guarantees, and access to the wardrobes of the Middle East’s most stylish women. Best Kept Shared was founded by two ladies, Kelly and Sophie in Dubai in 2023 and the business is driven by a belief that fashion should be enjoyed, not consumed. They are allowing women to push fashion boundaries when it comes to their outfits, so you don’t always have to buy the sensible option.