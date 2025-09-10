And you won’t use up too many of your hard-earned miles either

Good news, jet-setters: Emirates Skywards has just unlocked Premium Economy flight rewards. Yep, members can now cash in those hard-earned miles for Classic Rewards and Upgrade Rewards on Emirates’ super popular Premium Economy cabin. So if you feel like you need a little extra comfort and some more space, you can do so without spending a dime in cash.

If you’re someone who flies a lot, whether it’s for work or for pleasure, sometimes Economy just doesn’t cut it. If you need a little bit more room, a dining experience that’s more elevated and a better entertainment system, Premium Economy is pure luxury, but at a more affordable price.

Here’s the deal

Full ticket in Premium Economy from 15,000 Miles (one-way)

Upgrade from Economy from just 7,020 Miles (one-way)

You can book your upgrade before flying or even try your luck at the check-in desk.

What is Emirates Premium Economy like?

It offers small differences to make your journey more comfortable. Think luxurious cream leather seats, with a cushioned leg rest and a six-way adjustable headrest to make sure you’re fully comfortable as you snuggle under a soft, sustainable blanket with your large pillow. Work or eat on spacious woodgrain tables and for longer flights, receive an amenity kit to freshen up.

Where can you fly on Emirates Premium Economy?

Premium Economy is already available to more than 66 cities, including London, Sydney, Melbourne and New York, with even more routes being added soon as part of Emirates’ $5 billion aircraft upgrade. By 2026, you’ll be able to fly Premium Economy to 68 cities worldwide.

Skywards Miles are already one of the most popular ways members travel — over half a million reward tickets were snapped up just this summer. Now with Premium Economy in the mix, expect those numbers to climb.

Book through emirates.com, the Emirates app, or your go-to travel agent.