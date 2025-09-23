Sponsored: Dubai’s most famous beach club is back for another season of sun, music and non-stop fun

Zero Gravity has been at the heart of the city’s party scene for well over a decade, and it is still the go-to spot for poolside brunches, ladies days and international DJs. You can expect packed pool and beach brunches with all-day pool and beach access from 10am, live entertainment from day to night, and special offers that make the most of Dubai’s endless summer.

Friday Salut Brunch

Fridays at Zero Gravity are all about Salut Brunch, which has become known as Dubai’s unofficial Teacher’s Day. Expect pool and beach access plus four hours of unlimited food and drinks. The party continues with Sunset Sessions from 5pm, which is free for ladies, couples and mixed groups.

Times: All day pool and beach access from 10am, Brunch 1pm to 5pm, Sunset Sessions from 5pm – 8pm (happy hour)

Cost: Dhs199 teachers and cabin crew, Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 guys

Saturday Tropical Brunch

Saturdays bring the Tropical Brunch, where DJs play poolside alongside bongo beats and live dancers. You will also enjoy pool and beach access plus unlimited food and drinks. After brunch, stick around for Sunset Sessions, which is free for ladies, couples and mixed groups.

Times: All day pool and beach access from 10am, Brunch 1pm to 5pm, Sunset Sessions from 5pm – 8pm (happy hour)

Cost: Dhs349 ladies, Dhs399 guys

Sunday Breakfast and Raya Brunch

Start your Sunday the chilled way with the Breakfast ‘n’ Bed offer, which gives you unlimited breakfast and pool and beach access until midday.

Brunchers can enjoy all-day pool and beach access from 10am (open from 9am on Sunday for Breakfast ‘n’ Bed). Later in the day, the Raya Brunch takes over with DJs and live violin music adding melodic house vibes to the beach and pool. This brunch includes unlimited food and drinks, plus all-day access. Sunset Sessions follow with free entry for ladies, couples and mixed groups.

Times: Breakfast ‘n’ Bed 9am to 12 midday, Raya Brunch 1pm to 5pm, Sunset Sessions from 5pm – 8pm (happy hour)

Cost: Dhs75 Breakfast ‘n’ Bed, Dhs299 Raya Brunch (ladies and guys)

Ladies Days on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Zero Gravity’s popular Ladies Days return every Tuesday and Thursday. On Tuesday, ladies enjoy free entry plus one drink, with wine and food platter packages available. Guys pay Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable. On Thursday, entry is free for ladies and they can also opt for unlimited wine. Guys again pay Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable. Free beach yoga starts the day, along with beauty gifts and spa services for the girls.

Times: From 10am, unlimited wine package 1pm to 5pm (Thursday)

Cost:

Tuesday: Free entry for ladies, guys Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable

Thursday: Free entry for ladies, Dhs149 for unlimited wine 1pm to 5pm, guys Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable

International DJs coming soon

As if all that was not enough, Zero Gravity also has big-name international DJs lined up. On Friday October 3, Switch Disco land in Dubai straight from their summer residency at Ibiza Rocks. The mash-up duo will bring their party anthems to the beach club for one day to night party.

This will be a Special Salut Brunch with Switch Disco playing from 5pm, so grab your crew and a brunch package – you wouldn’t want to miss this.

Times: Friday 3 October, Salut Brunch 1pm to 5pm, Sunset Sessions with Switch Disco 5pm to 8pm (happy hour)

Cost: Salut Brunch Dhs299 (ladies and guys), free entry for ladies, couples and mixed groups after 5pm

From sunrise yoga to late-night sessions, there is always something happening.

Location: Zero Gravity,Dubai Marina, located next to Skydive Dubai.

Bookings: For bookings visit 0-gravity.ae.

Images: Supplied